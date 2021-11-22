SCR Systems Market for Coal-fired Plants to Grow by USD 2.22 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Better Electricity Generation Technology to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems market for coal-fired plants between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.22 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Better electricity generation technology and the availability of coal at low prices are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as uncertainty in demand for and price of coal will challenge market growth.

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems market for coal-fired plants report is segmented by application (large-scale power plant and small-scale power plant) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW). APAC will be the leading region with 94% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for coal-fired plants in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Andritz AG



Babcock Power Inc.



CECO Environmental Corp.



Doosan Corp.



Ducon

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems Market For Coal-fired Plants Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 94% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, US, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andritz AG, Babcock Power Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., Doosan Corp., Ducon, Durr AG, Fortum Oyj, Fuel Tech Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

