Screen Printing Expert Chris Murray Explains How to Avoid Common Custom Printed Apparel Mistakes in HelloNation

The article outlines practical tips to prevent design, sizing, and printing issues before garments go into production.

HONESDALE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What mistakes should customers avoid when ordering custom-printed apparel? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Chris Murray of Platform Industries in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

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The article explains that ordering custom-printed apparel may seem simple at first, but small oversights often lead to poor results, extra costs, or delays. One of the first issues discussed is artwork quality. According to the article, many customers submit low-resolution images that appear fine on a screen but fall short when printed. Designs pulled from the web are often just 72 DPI, while print shops usually require files at 300 DPI or higher. Failing to meet this standard can result in blurry or pixelated graphics that reduce the final product's appeal.

The article emphasizes the importance of reviewing a design proof before approval. A proof is a digital preview showing how the final product will look. Skipping this step or not checking it carefully can lead to problems with design placement, color accuracy, or sizing. The article notes that catching these issues early is much easier and less expensive than correcting them after production has started.

Color selection is another area where mistakes are common. The article explains that a design that looks great on a white shirt might disappear on a darker background. Without checking how the artwork appears on different fabric colors, customers risk poor visibility or unwanted color shifts. Some prints may require a white base layer or alternative ink types to maintain clarity. Assuming one design fits all fabric colors can create confusion and disappointment.

Sizing is another concern, especially when ordering in bulk for teams, schools, or organizations. The article warns that sizes vary between brands and even between garment styles. Ordering based on assumptions without checking sizing charts or testing samples can result in apparel that does not fit properly. For custom printed apparel orders in Northeastern Pennsylvania, this is a key detail that affects comfort and satisfaction.

The printing method also plays a role in the outcome. Screen printing works well for bold, simple designs and larger quantities. However, it has limitations with detail and gradients. Direct-to-film printing is better for complex images but may not be the best choice for heavy-use apparel. The article explains that matching the printing method to the fabric and use case is essential. Choosing based on price alone can lead to issues with durability or appearance.

The article also encourages customers to ask questions throughout the process. Many problems can be avoided simply by confirming timelines, garment options, print durability, or how a design will behave when worn or washed. The article explains that printers are used to working with customers who are unfamiliar with technical details and can offer guidance that improves the result.

Failing to ask how a design will stretch on a shirt, how it will feel, or how long it will last can cause frustration after delivery. The article recommends that customers take a little extra time upfront to understand each part of the process. This helps ensure the final product meets expectations and avoids preventable issues.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, where printed apparel often supports school events, community programs, and business promotions, the article highlights that deadlines and budgets are critical. Simple planning, clear communication, and proofing can help avoid rush fees, reprints, or missed event dates.

The HelloNation article concludes that paying attention to file resolution, design placement, sizing, and the chosen printing method can significantly improve results. A few extra steps early on help ensure a smooth ordering process and a better product.

What Mistakes Should You Avoid When Ordering Custom Printed Apparel? Features insights from Chris Murray, Screen Printing Expert of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation