ScrubaDub's Award-Winning Workplace Culture Earns National and Regional Recognition

Third-generation family business honored by USA TODAY and The Boston Globe for investing in its employees

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As ScrubaDub celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, the third-generation family-owned company is also celebrating the people who have made the milestone possible.

ScrubaDub's workplace culture has earned recognition on both the national and regional stage, including being named one of USA TODAY's Best Places to Work in 2024 and 2026 and one of The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in 2025 among medium-sized employers. The recognition reflects a long-standing commitment to investing in employees, many of whom have spent decades growing their careers and families alongside the company.

Employee retention and length of employment remain two of ScrubaDub's most important measures of success. The company has more than two thirds of management with over 10 years of service and a 71.7% employee retention rate, which far exceeds the national average for the industry. ScrubaDub's leadership says that success comes from their most important philosophy: invest in people first with core values.

"Over the past 60 years, we have lived and breathed our six core values, and the most important one is 'Care Like Family,'" said Alex Paisner, Co-Owner & Director of People and Culture at ScrubaDub. "We believe if we take care of our team like family, they'll take care of our customers the same way. Winning these awards is incredibly humbling, but it's also confirmation that treating our people like family creates a culture where employees want to build long-term careers with us."

Founded in 1966, ScrubaDub has grown into one of New England's leading car wash companies, while maintaining the values of a family business. Throughout its history, the company has focused on creating opportunities for employees to build long-term careers, resulting in countless stories of professional growth, multi-generational families working together, and lasting relationships that extend far beyond the workplace.

That investment begins with competitive pay and performance-based bonuses but doesn't end there. ScrubaDub offers employees a 401(k) with company match, along with TrustPlus financial coaching to help employees achieve milestones such as purchasing a first home, starting a family or getting out of debt. They also have an annual scholarship program that has awarded more than $135,000 to employees and their children since 2019.

As part of its continued investment in employee development, ScrubaDub recruited Wentworth University Professor, Dr. Sabrina Jacques, for the role of Director of Training, Learning and Development. Her expertise in organizational leadership, business psychology, workplace culture, and leadership development helps employees build their skills, advance their careers, and contribute to ScrubaDub's culture. Dr. Jacques has helped ScrubaDub invest over $500,000 in employee training over the past two years with approximately $250,000 received in grants across four states (MA, NH, ME, RI). The investment goes far beyond the traditional training areas and includes English Language Training for many non-English speaking team members, six-sigma and leadership training for managers, maintenance staff, and front-line customer service advisors.

"People often have misconceptions about what a career in the carwash industry looks like," said Dr. Sabrina Jacques, Director of Training, Learning and Development. "ScrubaDub is truly a learning organization. The leadership team is committed to continuous improvement, education and developing people. We believe our willingness to learn, adapt and invest in our employees is what sets this company apart."

As private equity investment, automation and changing workplace expectations continue to reshape the workforce, ScrubaDub has remained committed to its philosophy that has guided the company for 60 years: invest in people, with a focus on core values. While many businesses have shifted away from person-to-person interactions, ScrubaDub continues to prioritize meaningful customer relationships, welcoming every customer like family with complimentary pretzels, dog treats, stickers for kids, and more.

"The best investment we can make is in our people. What got us here won't get us there, so we are constantly learning, adapting and creating new opportunities for our employees," Paisner said.

The people-first philosophy extends beyond ScrubaDub's workforce. Giving back has long been part of the company's culture through partnerships with nonprofits, including Community Servings and Cradles to Crayons. Over the past decade, ScrubaDub has raised more than $350,000 for Community Servings and more than $200,000 for Cradles to Crayons and donated over $1 million in car wash services, reinforcing the company's commitment to caring for the communities where its employees, customers and neighbors live and work.

"ScrubaDub employees from Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts come together every year with the family owners to volunteer at both the Community Servings kitchen and the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory because giving back to the 20+ communities we serve across New England is part of our DNA," Paisner said.

To celebrate its employees during this milestone anniversary year, ScrubaDub will host its annual Culture Week during the week of August 17, featuring activities dedicated to recognizing the team members who have helped shape the company's success. The celebration will conclude with a company outing to Canobie Lake Park, where more than 300 employees, along with their spouses and children, will gather for a day of recognition, family fun, and employee awards.

As ScrubaDub looks ahead, company leaders say their greatest achievement isn't measured by the number of cars washed over six decades, it's the people who have chosen to build their careers with the company and continue to make ScrubaDub feel like family.

About ScrubaDub

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top auto wash chains in the USA. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with Clean, Fast, Fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

SOURCE ScrubaDub