Scrubber System Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global scrubber system market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.86 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.82%, from an estimated USD 1.02 Billion in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the growing stringent environmental regulations to reduce atmospheric emissions.

The report segments the scrubber system market, by type, into wet, and dry scrubber systems. The wet scrubber segment led the scrubber system market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Wet scrubbers are effective air pollution control devices for removing particles as well as gases from industrial exhaust streams.

Wet scrubbers are generally the most appropriate air pollution control device for collecting both particulates and gas in a single system. The wet scrubbers segment is further sub-segmented into packed bed scrubber, spray scrubber, and venturi scrubber. The soaring demand for such efficient scrubbers from the shipping industry to abide by new exhaust gas emission regulations is the factor driving the wet scrubber market.



The scrubber system market, by end-user, is segmented into marine, oil & gas, petrochemicals & chemicals, pharmaceuticals, glass, and others. Other end-users include pulp & paper, food & agricultural, wastewater treatment, and mining & metallurgy. Marine industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecasted period from 2018 to 2023.



Scrubbers have been incorporated in various vessels around the globe such as roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO), ferries, cruise ships, container ships, and very large crude carriers (VLCCs) as these vessels are heavy emitters of SOx. Scrubber systems help ship owners to continue burning less expensive high-sulfur fuel while ensuring emissions are MARPOL compliant.



