SDA Selects MapLarge to Deliver Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded MapLarge a fixed-price Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to develop the Tasking and Data Fusion Platform (TDFP) program for exploiting commercial sensors. The award builds on MapLarge's earlier work with SpaceWERX and puts the MapLarge platform on contract to serve SDA's operational missile-tracking mission.

What the TDFP Will Do

Under the TDFP, MapLarge tasks commercial sensors and fuses their data with government sensing into a single picture, turning time-sensitive feeds into decision-ready cues the mission can act on. MapLarge fuses live commercial and government data and puts it on the operator's screen fast enough to matter.

The award places MapLarge on a mission where speed decides the outcome. "We built MapLarge to close the gap between data and decision fast enough to make the difference in the fight," said MapLarge CEO Lynwood Bishop. "On this mission, that means turning a fast-growing web of commercial and government sensors into decision advantage at the pace the threat demands. That is the work we do best, and we are moving innovation into operations right alongside SDA."

About MapLarge's Work

MapLarge, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Atlanta, builds an operational AI platform that turns live location and sensor data into real-time decisions. Its customers span defense, national security, and critical infrastructure, along with large commercial enterprises. The MapLarge platform lets mission users field new capabilities faster and at lower cost than legacy approaches.

This SDA award advances MapLarge's commercial-sensor work into the PWSA Tracking Layer mission, one of the nation's highest-priority missile-defense programs.

For more information, visit www.MapLarge.com.

SOURCE MapLarge