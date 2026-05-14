SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN BLENDED WHISKEY TURNS UP THE TASTE OF SUMMER WITH NEW APPLE PIE FLAVOR

The limited-time Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie delivers a bold hit of nostalgia — just in time for summer

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's 7 Crown Blended Whiskey is kicking off summer early with the launch of Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie, a delicious seasonal flavor from the iconic whiskey brand. Launching nationwide just as the season heats up, it's the ultimate companion for backyard barbecues, lake days, long weekends, and everything in between.

Seagram’s 7 Crown Apple Pie blends the smooth, approachable character of Seagram’s 7 Crown with notes of baked apple, warm spice and a hint of vanilla pie crust, offering a fresh twist on an American classic. Rolling out nationwide this June and available for a limited time, Seagram’s 7 Crown Apple Pie serves up summer in a glass – perfect over ice or mixed into crowd-favorite cocktails at everything from Fourth of July celebrations to bonfire nights with the people you love.

A fresh twist on an American classic, Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie blends the smooth, approachable character of Seagram's 7 Crown with notes of baked apple, warm spice and a hint of vanilla pie crust. The result? bold, nostalgic flavor that tastes like summer in a glass—perfect over ice or mixed into crowd-favorite cocktails at everything from Fourth of July celebrations to bonfire nights with the people you love.

"With Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie, we're bringing new energy to a flavor people already love," said Brand Director, Single Malts & Emerging Whiskies, Frank Dudley. "It's familiar, it's fun and it fits right into the kind of summer people wait all year for, whether you're carrying on traditions or making new ones."

At 70 proof, Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie is as versatile as it is flavorful — easy to enjoy on the rocks or in the brand's iconic serve, the 7&7:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie

5 oz. 7UP® Lemon-lime soda

Slice of lime

Directions:

1. Add Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie and 7UP® soda to a highball glass with ice

2. Stir well

3. Garnish with lime slice

Rolling out nationwide this June, Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie is showing up in retail displays and behind bars across the country – spotlighting the iconic 7&7 made with 7UP® all summer long. Available for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $11.99, visit Seagrams7.com to find a bottle near you and explore more summer-ready recipes.

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American blended whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. No matter how you choose to celebrate this summer, Seagram's 7 Crown reminds you to always drink responsibly.

About Seagram's 7 Crown

Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is an icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Seagram's 7 Crown