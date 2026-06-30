SeAH Besteel Becomes First in Korea to Secure Technologies for Two Core Hydrogen Infrastructure Materials

Key Highlights:

SeAH Besteel has proven its comprehensive technological capabilities in the hydrogen sector by securing proprietary manufacturing technologies for two core infrastructure materials.

This milestone establishes a robust, independent alternative to conventional supply chains, actively driving the expansion of the new hydrogen materials market.

Moving forward, the company will advance toward full-scale commercialization following rigorous demo-plant verifications, accelerating the deployment of high-pressure pipeline networks and stabilizing the broader supply chain.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Besteel is set to drive its expansion into the new hydrogen infrastructure materials market, having secured manufacturing technologies for two core materials for the first time in Korea.

This milestone was achieved through joint R&D projects led by the Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT), in which SeAH Besteel participated alongside the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) and other organizations. Through this collaborative effort, SeAH Besteel successfully developed manufacturing technologies for high-pressure seamless pipe materials for hydrogen transport and hydrogen storage alloy materials for non-mechanical compressors. As the first company in Korea to independently secure both technologies, SeAH Besteel plans to advance to full-scale commercialization following verification processes at a demo plant scale.

The newly developed 100-bar[1] class high-pressure seamless pipe material is a critical component for establishing mid- to long-distance pipeline networks to safely transport gaseous hydrogen. It was developed as a high-strength material with a yield strength of 485 MPa (API 5L X70)[2], maximizing hydrogen embrittlement resistance to ensure its metallic properties are maintained even in hydrogen environments. While conventional hydrogen pipeline networks—such as those in Korea—operate at low pressures below 20 bar, limiting large-scale transport, SeAH Besteel's 100-bar class seamless pipe technology overcomes this capacity constraint. This advancement is expected to serve as a competitive alternative to conventional materials, significantly enhancing high-pressure pipeline networks and stabilizing the broader supply chain.

SeAH Besteel has also secured manufacturing technology for a hydrogen storage alloy that can efficiently compress and discharge liquefied hydrogen at refueling stations. Generally, hydrogen refueling stations rely on mechanical compressors equipped with motor pumps to charge hydrogen. However, mechanical compressors have been considered a major obstacle to expanding hydrogen infrastructure, as their maintenance and installation costs account for as much as 48% of the total cost of building a refueling station.

"Securing these core special steel technologies is a major leap forward in strengthening supply chain resilience and improving the economic viability of building hydrogen infrastructure," said a representative of SeAH Besteel. "Following thorough verification and full-scale commercialization, as a leading special steel materials provider, we will actively drive the expansion of the global hydrogen ecosystem."

[1] 100 bar is approximately 100 times atmospheric pressure, equivalent to the water pressure at a sea depth of 1,000 meters. [2] The X70 designation indicates a minimum yield strength of 485 MPa (70,000 psi). It is a high-strength material where permanent deformation begins at a stress of 485 MPa or higher, capable of withstanding much higher pressures and loads than standard structural steel.

About SeAH Group

SeAH Group is a leading steel materials company headquartered in Korea, with core businesses in steel pipes, special steel, and advanced metal materials. The Group supplies energy steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, piping and structural steel pipes for the construction market, and special steel used in automotive and industrial machinery components. Building on more than 65 years of expertise in steel materials manufacturing and engineering, SeAH Group continues to expand into future growth industries, including aerospace and defense, nuclear energy, and renewable energy such as offshore wind power.

The Group's business portfolio is built around two key pillars: special steel and steel pipes. Its special steel businesses are centered on SeAH Holdings, while its steel pipe businesses are led by SeAH Steel Holdings. SeAH Group operates 61 affiliated companies worldwide, including 24 in Korea and 37 overseas, while maintaining a global manufacturing and business network serving customers across key international markets. The Group's four publicly listed companies in Korea are SeAH Holdings, SeAH Steel Holdings, SeAH Besteel Holdings, and SeAH Steel. For more information about SeAH Group, visit www.seah.co.kr.

About SeAH Besteel

SeAH Besteel is a leading specialty steel manufacturer supplying critical materials for the automotive, machinery, and construction equipment industries. Leveraging its integrated production system and advanced automation capabilities, the company has established a strong reputation for quality, technological excellence, and manufacturing competitiveness in Korea. Through continuous R&D and the development of proprietary materials, SeAH Besteel supplies specialty steel products to major automotive manufacturers in Korea and continues to expand its presence in global markets through partnerships with key automotive OEMs. In the nuclear energy sector, SeAH Besteel supplies casks and critical equipment used in nuclear power facilities and has established a proven track record through the successful delivery of products to Orano TN and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP). The company is also strengthening its position in sustainable growth sectors by supplying specialty steel materials for offshore wind applications, including wind turbine gearboxes and offshore wind power generators. To learn more about SeAH Besteel, visit www.seahbesteel.co.kr.

SOURCE SeAH Besteel