SeAH Besteel Holdings Accelerates Global Aerospace Expansion Through New U.S. Production Hub

Key Highlights:

SeAH Besteel Holdings is actively targeting the global aerospace materials market by leveraging SeAH Group's accumulated expertise in special alloy technologies, global OEM approvals, and proven collaborative track record.

SeAH Superalloy Technologies is on track to complete its production facility in Temple, Texas, in the second half of 2026, which will feature an annual capacity of 6,000 tons to manufacture master alloys and additive manufacturing (AM) powders.

Located within the global aerospace and advanced manufacturing corridor in Texas, SeAH Superalloy Technologies is strategically positioned to ensure rapid technical collaboration and supply responsiveness for North American customers, while capitalizing on U.S. supply chain reshoring initiatives.

SEOUL, Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Besteel Holdings, Korea's No.1 special steelmaker, is accelerating its expansion into the global aerospace materials market. The company focuses on strengthening its position within the aerospace supply chain by leveraging the SeAH Group's accumulated expertise in special alloys and its proven track record with global aerospace OEMs. This strategy will be driven primarily by its upcoming production hub in the U.S., serving as the strategic launchpad for its global expansion.

Historically centered on special steel, SeAH Besteel Holdings has recently been diversifying its portfolio by actively nurturing high-value materials businesses in the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors. Led by key affiliates, including SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D), SeAH CSS, and SeAH Superalloy Technologies, the company is establishing a comprehensive value chain of aerospace materials, encompassing advanced technology development, global certifications, and local production in the U.S.

Proven Expertise and Top-Tier Global Aerospace Certifications

As part of this initiative, SeAH A&D is strengthening its foothold in the global supply chain as Korea's sole manufacturer of aluminum extruded materials for aircraft, supplying high-value aluminum alloys for fuselages and wings. The company already holds coveted certifications from premier global aerospace and defense OEMs, including Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin. Notably, it has also secured a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Boeing, cementing its status as a trusted global partner.

In parallel, SeAH CSS is primed to expand its presence in the global aerospace sector. Leveraging joint R&D experience with leading domestic champions like Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Aerospace, SeAH CSS has successfully internalized advanced technical capabilities in nickel- and titanium-based special alloys.

Entering High-Value Superalloy Markets to Overcome Supply Bottlenecks

The centerpiece of the Group's aerospace vision is SeAH Superalloy Technologies, a U.S.-based manufacturing subsidiary in Temple, Texas, which is capturing significant market interest. Spanning 45 acres with an annual capacity of 6,000 tons, this nickel-based superalloy production facility is on track for completion in the second half of this year. Once operational, it will specialize in manufacturing master alloys and additive manufacturing (AM) powders—the apex of the value chain—specifically targeting advanced investment casting applications, with a primary focus on the aerospace industry.

In particular, nickel-based AM powder represents a next-generation material experiencing exponential demand growth, fueled by the global aerospace boom. Rather than entering traditional, saturated markets dominated by legacy incumbents, SeAH Superalloy Technologies aims to secure a distinct competitive edge by aggressively targeting the master alloy and alloy powder segments, where supply bottlenecks have been intensifying.

Capturing Geographic and Policy Advantages in the U.S. Aerospace Hub

Beyond its product portfolio, a definitive competitive advantage lies in the strategic location of SeAH's North American operations. Temple, Texas, is widely recognized as a premier hub for the U.S. aerospace industry. Located within the global aerospace and advanced manufacturing corridor in Central Texas, the facility offers exceptional proximity and agility for technical collaboration and supply responsiveness. This geographic advantage positions SeAH Superalloy Technologies to establish and scale highly reliable, direct-supply pipelines with North American customers.

An additional key advantage for SeAH Superalloy Technologies is its alignment with U.S. manufacturing revitalization initiatives. This enables the company to reap substantial policy benefits, including competitive industrial energy costs in the Temple region, alongside a comprehensive tax and infrastructure incentive package tailored by the City of Temple and the Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC).

"SeAH Besteel Holdings is transcending its identity as a traditional special steelmaker to leap forward as an advanced materials platform driving the future of the global aerospace industry," said a representative of SeAH Besteel Holdings. "Leveraging the Group's technological prowess, our proven track record of global OEM certifications, and SeAH Superalloy Technologies' localized production and agile responsiveness within the U.S. supply chain, we will solidify our position as a highly trusted aerospace materials partner for global customers."

About SeAH Group

SeAH Group is a leading steel materials company headquartered in Korea, with core businesses in steel pipes, special steel, and advanced metal materials. The Group supplies energy steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, piping and structural steel pipes for the construction market, and special steel used in automotive and industrial machinery components. Building on more than 65 years of expertise in steel materials manufacturing and engineering, SeAH Group continues to expand into future growth industries, including aerospace and defense, nuclear energy, and renewable energy such as offshore wind power.

The Group's business portfolio is built around two key pillars: special steel and steel pipes. Its special steel businesses are centered on SeAH Holdings, while its steel pipe businesses are led by SeAH Steel Holdings. SeAH Group operates 61 affiliated companies worldwide, including 24 in Korea and 37 overseas, while maintaining a global manufacturing and business network serving customers across key international markets. The Group's four publicly listed companies in Korea are SeAH Holdings, SeAH Steel Holdings, SeAH Besteel Holdings, and SeAH Steel. For more information about SeAH Group, visit www.seah.co.kr.

About SeAH Besteel Holdings

SeAH Besteel Holdings oversees the strategic management of the Group's specialty metals businesses, including specialty steel, stainless steel (STS), and advanced metal materials. The company supports sustainable growth and portfolio synergies through strategic business management, ESG initiatives, and compliance-focused governance. Its businesses include materials operations producing specialty steel and aluminum extrusion products for aerospace and defense applications; processing operations manufacturing STS seamless pipes, specialty steel tubes, as well as superalloy products for demanding aerospace and energy applications; and sales operations focused on specialty steel distribution. To learn more about affiliates under SeAH Besteel Holdings, visit www.seahbesteelholdings.co.kr.

SOURCE SeAH Besteel Holdings