Seaman Corporation Expands Wooster Headquarters

Investment Supports Growth and More Than 50 New Jobs in Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaman Corporation has completed its 10,200-square-foot headquarters expansion in Wooster, Ohio – an investment supporting the creation of more than 50 jobs in Wayne County and the operational needs of its growing workforce.

Seaman Corporation Wooster Grand Opening

As a privately held, U.S. manufacturer with 600 associates across Wooster, Bristol, Tennessee, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, Seaman Corporation continues to invest in its future and the sustainable growth of its business. The headquarters expansion accommodates a 30% office capacity increase in Wooster and reflects its ongoing commitment to Wayne County, where it has operated for more than 40 of its 77 years.

The project was designed to support growing teams, improve collaboration, and create capacity for future growth.

The new space features additional offices and open area workstations, a large, multipurpose gathering room, and increased parking capacity for the Wooster team and visitors.

The project also showcases Seaman Corporation products. A Lightweight Structures tulip canopy shelters the new north entrance, while more than 1,600 yards of FiberTite® roofing membrane were installed on the expansion.

Jeff Swartz, Seaman Corporation Chief Executive Officer:

"We're proud to reinvest in our business and support the people who make our growth possible. This expansion gives our teams the space and resources they need to continue building toward the growth our business is capable of while reinforcing our commitment to the Wooster community."

This project was supported through collaboration with Team NEO, JobsOhio, the Wayne Economic Development Council (WEDC), and the City of Wooster.

Matt Dolan, Team NEO Chief Executive Officer:

"Congratulations to the entire Seaman Corporation team on the opening of its 10,200-square-foot expansion at its Wooster headquarters. This milestone reflects the company's continued growth while strengthening Wayne County's economy. Together with our partners at JobsOhio and Wayne Economic Development Council, we're proud to support Seaman Corporation's success and help ensure its continued growth."

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, July 28, with special guests including United States Congressman Max Miller, Team NEO CEO Matt Dolan, WEDC President Maribeth Burns, representatives from the City of Wooster, and other community leaders. The event celebrated the completion of the project and the shared commitment of Seaman Corporation and its partners to strengthen economic opportunity, create jobs, and support American manufacturing.

About Seaman Corporation

Founded in 1949, Seaman Corporation is a privately held manufacturer of industrial coated fabrics headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. The company delivers high-performance solutions for commercial roofing, water, oil, and gas management, military, architectural, and industrial applications. With a focus on doing business the right way – investing in people, innovation, and operations – Seaman Corporation continues to grow its impact across the U.S. and internationally. All products are proudly Made in the USA.

Kate Bittner, Corporate Communications, 330.303.5988, [email protected]

SOURCE Seaman Corporation