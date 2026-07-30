Sean Breen Inducted as Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers

Howry, Breen & Herman Partner Joins Fellow Partner Randy Howry in the Prestigious Trial Lawyer Fellowship

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howry, Breen & Herman, LLP announced today that Partner Sean Breen has been inducted as a Fellow into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) at the organization's 2026 Mid-Year Meeting, held July 22–26 in Yountville, California.

Founded in 1954, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only fellowship of trial lawyers dedicated to protecting and promoting the Rule of Law. Membership is limited to 500 active trial lawyers in the United States, joined by more than 150 Fellows from over 30 countries, representing plaintiffs and defense counsel in civil cases as well as prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys. Fellows are selected through a rigorous process of peer and judicial review.

Breen now joins Howry, Breen & Herman Partner Randy Howry, who was inducted into the Academy in 2018, as a Fellow of the organization.

"Being welcomed into the Academy is one of the great honors of my career," said Sean Breen, Partner at Howry, Breen & Herman. "Trial work has always been about fighting for people when the stakes are highest, and this recognition reflects the standard our entire team holds itself to every day."

Breen has practiced law for more than 25 years, representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury cases throughout Texas and Colorado. His trial record includes multiple Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame honors and recognition among the state's top verdicts and settlements, and he has helped the firm recover hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for clients. He has been named to the Best Lawyers in America® list since 2007 and has been selected to the Texas Super Lawyers® list every year since 2004.

About Howry, Breen & Herman, LLP

Howry, Breen & Herman, LLP is an Austin-based trial firm that has represented injury victims since 1995. The firm's attorneys handle catastrophic personal injury, business and commercial litigation, insurance litigation, oil and gas litigation, and real estate litigation matters for clients throughout Texas and Colorado. For more information, visit www.howrybreen.com.

Media Contact:

Kristine McDonald

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SOURCE Howry Breen & Herman LLP