Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Shahram Salemy Named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 for Breast Augmentation and Liposuction

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Certified Seattle plastic surgeon Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD, FACS, has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 list in two categories: breast augmentation and liposuction, marking his continued recognition on the list for multiple consecutive years. The ranking, produced with global research firm Statista, recognizes the plastic surgeons rated most highly by physicians and medical professionals across six cosmetic surgery specialties.

Dr. Shahram Salemy Named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026

Surgeons are scored on peer reputation, quality-of-care ratings, and board certification status. Newsweek announced the 2026 list on August 4, 2026; full results are posted at rankings.newsweek.com.

Breast Augmentation: Consistently the Most Requested Procedure

Breast augmentation remains one of the most requested cosmetic procedures nationwide and at Dr. Salemy's Seattle practice. In 2025, he became the first surgeon in the Pacific Northwest to offer Motiva® breast implants, giving patients another advanced option tailored to their individual goals.

"Most patients today aren't asking for a large dramatic change, they're asking for a natural enhancement that lets them look like themselves, just more balanced and confident. A growing number are requesting what's sometimes called a "ballet body" look, which is a smaller, athletic enhancement that suits an active lifestyle rather than adds bulk to it. Beauty is personal, and whether someone wants a subtle change or a more noticeable one, we help them get there."

Liposuction: A Standalone Procedure and a Building Block for Others

Liposuction is often performed on its own, and just as often paired with other procedures such as a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) to refine the waistline it doesn't directly address. It also supplies the fat used in transfer procedures such as fat transfer to breast, buttocks and often to the midface to restore volume.

About Dr. Salemy

A graduate of Yale University and Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Salemy completed his Plastic Surgery training at University of Washington and is Board Certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Past President of the Northwest Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington's Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery. In more than 20 years practicing in Seattle, he has completed over 10,000+ procedures for more than 7,500+ patients at his private, AAAASF-accredited surgical facility at 1101 Madison Street, Suite 1101, and has been named a Seattle Magazine Top Doctor. Learn more at www.drsalemy.com or follow @dr.salemy on Instagram.

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SOURCE Dr. Shahram Salemy