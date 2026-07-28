Seattle Remodeling Firm Founder Publishes Homeowner Advocacy Guide -- Debuts as #1 New Release in Contracting How-To and Home Improvement on Amazon

Happiness Guaranteed: A Successful Remodel Doesn't Happen by Accident gives homeowners the framework to plan, budget, and renovate without regret

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- April Bettinger, founder and CEO of Nip Tuck Remodeling, an award-winning women-owned design-build firm serving homeowners across Seattle's Eastside, has published Happiness Guaranteed: A Successful Remodel Doesn't Happen by Accident — a practical guide for homeowners navigating one of the largest investments of their lives. The book debuted as the #1 new release in Contracting How-To & Home Improvement, Kitchen Remodeling & Renovation, and Bathroom Remodeling on Amazon on launch day.

Happiness Guaranteed: A Successful Remodel Doesn't Happen by Accident by April Bettinger - #1 New Release in Contracting How-To & Home Improvement, Kitchen Remodeling & Renovation, and Bathroom Remodeling on Amazon. April Bettinger, Founder and CEO of Nip Tuck Remodeling, an award-winning women-owned design-build firm serving homeowners across Seattle's Eastside.

Written after more than two decades of guiding families through whole home remodels, kitchen renovations, and primary bathroom transformations, Happiness Guaranteed addresses the information gap Bettinger believes is responsible for most renovation regret — not bad contractors or bad luck, but homeowners who didn't know what to ask before they signed anything.

"The families who have the best remodeling experiences aren't luckier than everyone else," said Bettinger. "They're better prepared. I wrote this book because I can only personally serve a small number of families each year — but the principles that guide our work apply to any renovation, anywhere in the country."

The book covers every phase of the renovation process: understanding why you want to remodel, finding and evaluating the right professional partner, building a budget grounded in real planning, navigating design and selections without regret, and living through construction without losing your mind.

The book is accompanied by a free companion toolkit, including the Remodeling Partner Evaluation Scorecard, available for download at NipTuckRemodel.com.

Happiness Guaranteed has received early praise from Victoria Downing, President of Remodelers Advantage, who called it "an engaging, accurate, and complete picture of the journey homeowners follow when approaching a remodeling project — a must read for any homeowner considering remodeling, now or in the future."

Bettinger is a 20-year member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties, past Board Director, and member of the Remodelers Advantage Nova peer group.

Happiness Guaranteed is available in print and Kindle editions on Amazon. Print: $15.99. Kindle: $9.99.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H8S3D9LH

Book page: https://niptuckremodel.com/happiness-guaranteed/

Free toolkit: https://niptuckremodel.com/happiness-guaranteed/remodeling-partner-scorecard/

About April Bettinger

April Bettinger is the founder and CEO of Nip Tuck Remodeling, an award-winning women-owned design-build firm serving homeowners across Seattle's Eastside including Bellevue, Woodinville, Redmond, Sammamish, Medina, Clyde Hill, and Mercer Island. She has spent more than two decades guiding families through whole home remodels, kitchen renovations, and primary bathroom transformations. Happiness Guaranteed is her first book. NipTuckRemodel.com | 425-645-9625

Contact:

April Bettinger

Founder and CEO, Nip Tuck Remodeling

[email protected]

425-645-9625

https://niptuckremodel.com/happiness-guaranteed/

SOURCE Nip Tuck Remodeling