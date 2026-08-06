Sebi's Daughters Celebrates Ten Years of Advancing Dr. Sebi's Legacy of Healing

Founder Kellie Bowman marks a decade of continuing her father's mission this August 6th, celebrating the man who taught the world to eat to live.

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 6th marks ten years since Dr. Sebi, born Alfredo Bowman, left behind a legacy that still shapes how people think about food and healing. His daughter, Kellie Bowman, Founder of Sebi's Daughters, is celebrating how far his teachings have traveled since.

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"My father used to say that the cell is the foundation of life, and that if you feed the cell properly, the body knows what to do from there. Ten years later, I still hear from people all over the world whose lives were changed by that one idea. This August is about celebrating how much further his teachings have reached."

— Kellie Bowman, Founder, Sebi's Daughters, LLC

A LEGACY THAT KEEPS GROWING

Long before "food as medicine" became a mainstream phrase, Dr. Sebi was already living it. A few milestones from his life and work:

Developed the African Bio-Mineral Balance methodology, a plant-based, alkaline approach to nutrition and intracellular cleansing.

Founded Usha Research Institute in Honduras, working with clients from around the world for decades.

Successfully defended his natural-health methods in a widely followed 1980s court case.

Built a devoted following spanning everyday people, entertainers, athletes, and public figures — one that keeps growing today.

FROM DAUGHTER TO FOUNDER

Kellie Bowman was raised inside her father's philosophy and founded Sebi's Daughters to carry it forward: a plant-based wellness brand built on whole-food supplementation and his "Eating to Live" principle. Flagship offerings, including the Original Seamoss Bundle, an alkaline bath and body line, and blends like The Original Maya, all stem from that same philosophy.

"We're not trying to reinvent what our father built, We've been protecting it, pushing it forward, to make sure it reaches the people who need it, especially in communities that have historically been left out of the wellness conversation. That's the whole reason 'Daughters' is plural in our name. This was never meant to end with me."

— Kellie Bowman, Founder, Sebi's Daughters, LLC

MARKING THE ANNIVERSARY

To mark the milestone, Sebi's Daughters will spotlight Dr. Sebi's story across its blog, newsletter, and social channels — archival photos and testimonials from those his work touched. Supporters are invited to join using #EatingToLive and #SebisDaughters.

At the center of the celebration is the brand's Original Seamoss Bundle, a direct extension of Dr. Sebi's teachings on mineral-rich nutrition, available now at https://sebisdaughters.com/products/original-seamoss-bundle, alongside the rest of the brand's plant-based line.

ABOUT SEBI'S DAUGHTERS

Sebi's Daughters is a holistic wellness brand rooted in the legacy of Dr. Sebi, dedicated to plant-based nutrition, whole-food supplementation, and alkaline balance. Founded by his daughter, Kellie Bowman, the brand blends ancestral wisdom with modern wellness practices, focused on making holistic health accessible within communities of color. Learn more at https://sebisdaughters.com.

ABOUT DR. SEBI

Dr. Sebi (Alfredo Bowman, 1933–2016) was a herbalist and healer best known for developing the African Bio-Mineral Balance methodology and for successfully defending his natural-health practices in a landmark 1980s legal case. His work continues to shape the natural-health movement today.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sebi's Daughters, LLC

+1 (678) 519-7382

[email protected]

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Sebi's Daughters