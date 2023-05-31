Secondary Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2023-2027; Growing e-commerce industry boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The secondary packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.04%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market include the growing e-commerce industry, the increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions, and the increasing demand for processed and packaged foods.

What are the key data covered in this Secondary Packaging Market report?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Secondary Packaging Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Secondary Packaging Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Secondary Packaging Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Secondary Packaging Market vendors

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. The increase in import and export activities in North America has led to the growing demand for superior packaging. Furthermore, growth in the e-commerce industry is also driving the growth of the North American market. Major players in the market originate from North America. Some of these include International Paper, WestRock, Packaging Corp. of America, and Mondi. Continuous expansion of new facilities in the region by prominent vendors is expected to drive the production capacity of secondary packaging. For instance, in December 2021, International Paper expanded its production facility in the US for corrugated packaging.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Secondary Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (Paper and Plastic), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal and home care, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The paper segment had the major market share of USD 187.09 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. With the growing concerns on climatic changes and negative environmental impact due to plastic materials, many businesses and consumers are moving into more sustainable packaging solutions such as paper. Paper-based packaging materials are primarily sourced from renewable sources, such as trees and are readily recycled

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Secondary Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for processed and packaged foods is the key factor driving the growth of the global secondary packaging market: Consumers are shifting towards processed and prepared foods which is driving the secondary packaging market. Furthermore, new packaging materials and packaging design innovations have increased the use of innovative secondary packaging solutions to ensure product safety and extended shelf life. Companies such as Nestlé, Kraft Foods, and General Mills have focused on providing reliable secondary packaging solutions to ensure product protection during transportation and storage.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for lightweight materials is the primary trend shaping the secondary packaging market: Manufacturers in this market are switching towards plastic, paper, and cardboard containers to reduce packaging weight. Manufacturers are providing high-performance, lightweight paper, and paperboard containers that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

For example, International Paper Co. offers Alaska Plus which is a lightweight GC2 board for pharmaceutical and healthcare, cosmetics and beauty, chocolate, and confectionery, and dry food packaging. Similarly, Mondi plc had introduced ProVantage, a high-fiber corrugated board made from recycled fibers that offer lightweight and high packing strength.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising cost of raw materials is a major challenge impeding the growth of the secondary packaging market: The cost of major raw material, paper pulp has increased due to the widening gap between supply and demand. Furthermore, paper pulp comes from wood whose price has increased by more than 10% since 2014. Another raw material used in the manufacturing of secondary packaging is plastic. The rise in resin prices since 2021, has increased the manufacturing costs of plastic-based secondary packaging solutions. Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth, during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The sterile medical packaging market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% between 2022 and 2027. The sterile medical packaging market in US is forecast to increase by USD 3,763.05 million.This sterile medical packaging market report in US extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic, glass, aluminum, and others) and product (thermoformed trays, blister packs, bottles, and others). The high healthcare expenditure on medical technologies is notably driving the market growth, although stringent regulations for pharmaceutical packaging may impede the market growth.

The packaging robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.49 billion. This packaging robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (primary packaging and secondary packaging), end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, electronic and semiconductor industry, and machine tools and auto industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors influencing the growth of the global packaging robots market is the recent developments in robotic technology.

Secondary Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Salzgitter AG, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global secondary packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amcor Plc

12.4 Ball Corp.

12.5 Berry Global Inc.

12.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

12.7 DS Smith Plc

12.8 Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

12.9 International Paper Co.

12.10 Mondi plc

12.11 Packaging Corp. of America

12.12 Salzgitter AG

12.13 Sealed Air Corp.

12.14 Smurfit Kappa Group

12.15 Sonoco Products Co.

12.16 Stora Enso Oyj

12.17 WestRock Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

