Securities Fraud Investigation Into Pentair plc (PNR) Continues - Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Pentair plc ("Pentair" or the "Company") (NYSE:PNR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON PENTAIR PLC (PNR), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 15, 2026, Pentair released certain second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing among other things, a significantly lowered 2026 outlook and that "the company estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million."

The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Pentair securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles