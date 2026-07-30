Security Engineered Machinery partners with Garner Products to expand portfolio of data destruction, e-recycling, and materials recovery solutions for demanding applications

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. and ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Engineered Machinery (SEM), a manufacturer of high-security data destruction equipment for global data center and U.S. federal government customers, and a portfolio company of May River Capital, today announced it has entered into a formal partnership with Garner Products (Garner), a Roseville, Calif.-based supplier of specialized destruction, degaussing, and e-recycling products for sensitive digital media.

SEM and Garner each bring decades of experience providing precision-engineered data destruction solutions to governmental agencies and blue-chip enterprise clients. Customers look to SEM and Garner for their quality of products and service, consultative approach, and application expertise. SEM and Garner's partnership will create a unified company with a full suite of end-of-life solutions, various technical support functions, and centers of manufacturing and engineering excellence on the East and West coasts.

"We are excited to partner with SEM to continue to provide secure data elimination solutions that meet stringent regulations for both commercial enterprises and federal government agencies," said Ron Stofan, president of Garner. "This partnership will immediately expand our menu of products and services and ensure our customers continue to receive top-notch advice and technical support as their businesses evolve."

SEM and Garner will offer a wide range of solutions, including magnetic degaussers, shredders, and crushers for digital media (hard drives and solid-state drives); shredders and disintegrators for analog media (paper and optical sources); destruction services; media erasure and destruction process design; and tailored support. Garner's award-winning DiskMantler, which uses controlled shock, harmonics, and synchronized vibration to disassemble hard drives and sort rare earth materials for recovery, will be offered through all of SEM and Garner's sales channels. Both companies have products listed on the NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List, the standard of excellence for destruction solutions, and are trusted by U.S. federal government agencies, U.S. embassies, hyperscalers, financial institutions, healthcare institutions, ITAD service providers, and various other global enterprises.

"SEM has been a trusted source for reliable, secure end-of-life solutions for the protection and destruction of sensitive and classified information for more than 50 years. Similarly, Garner has immense brand equity and a reputation for innovative and uncompromising products," said Andrew Kelleher, CEO and president of SEM.

"As we explored avenues for accelerated growth, we and our financial sponsor at May River Capital identified that a formal partnership between our leading brands would greatly benefit our customers and our employees," continued Kelleher. "Combining SEM and Garner will allow us to better serve long-standing and new clients as their sensitive data destruction, e-recycling, and materials recovery needs change. We plan to pursue additional partnership opportunities within SEM and Garner's ecosystem as we seek to build the supplier of choice for end-of-life solutions in demanding operating environments."

For more information on SEM, visit www.semshred.com. For more information on Garner, visit www.garnerproducts.com. For more information on May River Capital, visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

About Security Engineered Machinery: Established in 1967, Security Engineered Machinery is a provider of classified and high-security destruction solutions for government and enterprise clients. As the inventor of the disintegrator and a trusted partner to the U.S. Federal Government for over 50 years, Security Engineered Machinery is a proven supplier of best-in-class high-security data destruction devices. For more information, visit www.semshred.com.

About Garner Products: For over 65 years, Garner Products has been a pioneer in sustainable, secure data destruction. The company designs and manufactures industry-leading solutions that ensure complete, permanent, and verifiable data destruction. With certifications from UL, IEC, and CSA, Garner Products set the highest standards in data security and compliance. For more information, visit www.garnerproducts.com.

About May River Capital: May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle-market industrial growth businesses. The firm seeks to invest in high-performing companies in advanced manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

SOURCE Security Engineered Machinery