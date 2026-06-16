Security State Bank & Trust Names Tish Perez President and Member of the Board of Directors

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security State Bank & Trust (SSB&T) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tish Perez as President and a member of the Board of Directors during the Bank's 85th anniversary year.

The appointment marks a historic milestone for the Bank, as Perez becomes the first woman to serve as President and on the Board of Directors.

As President, Perez will oversee the Bank's Operations, Marketing, Credit, Treasury Solutions, Lending and Branch Network functions, helping lead the continued growth and strategic direction of the organization. Dan Kemp will continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, maintaining overall leadership of the organization and its long-term strategic vision.

During her 27-year career with SSB&T, Perez has served in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Lending Officer, Regional President, Branch President and Senior Vice President. Throughout her tenure, she has helped drive the Bank's growth while championing the relationship-driven culture that has defined SSB&T for generations.

"Tish has consistently demonstrated the leadership, vision and dedication that define SSB&T," said Dan Kemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "She leads with integrity, builds strong relationships and brings a strategic perspective that has helped position our Bank for continued success. Her appointment reflects both her outstanding contributions to SSB&T and our commitment to developing strong leaders who will help guide the future of our organization."

Colleagues describe Perez as a strategic, experienced and accessible leader who is deeply committed to the success of the Bank, its employees, customers and communities.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve as President," said Perez. "SSB&T has a remarkable history of helping Texans reach their financial goals, and I look forward to working alongside our talented employees and leadership team as we continue building on that legacy for future generations."

Founded in 1941, Security State Bank & Trust has grown into a $2.2 billion community bank with 18 locations serving customers across the Texas Hill Country, Central Texas and North Texas.

As the Bank celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to grow with planned expansion into Johnson City, Fort Worth and Weatherford while staying true to the values that have guided its success for generations—strong relationships, local decision-making and a steadfast commitment to the communities it serves.

We're That Texan. Built on relationships, trust and commitment.

About Security State Bank & Trust

Security State Bank & Trust is a $2.2 billion Texas community bank with 18 locations across the Texas Hill Country, Central Texas and North Texas. Founded in 1941, SSB&T provides a full range of personal, business, mortgage, treasury management, wealth management and trust services. For 85 years, the Bank has remained committed to helping Texans achieve their financial goals and building stronger communities across the state.

SOURCE Security State Bank & Trust