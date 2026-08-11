Security Traders Association Announces Featured Speakers for 93rd Annual Market Structure Conference

Jamie Selway and Robert Cook among speakers headlining "The Future in Focus," October 14–16, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Traders Association (STA) today announced featured speakers for its 93rd Annual Market Structure Conference, "The Future in Focus," taking place October 14–16, 2026, at the JW Marriott Washington, D.C.

The conference will be headlined by Jamie Selway, Director of the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, and Robert Cook, President and CEO of FINRA. The conference is expected to draw more than 800 attendees from over 200 firms across the securities industry.

This year's agenda will focus on the developments reshaping equities, options, and ETF markets, including tokenization, prediction markets, artificial intelligence, extended-hours trading, and capital formation across public and private markets.

"Our industry is operating in an increasingly convergent financial ecosystem, one where global technologies, new trading models, and onchain, automated systems are steadily blurring the jurisdictional lines that have long shaped our markets," said Jim Toes, President and CEO of STA. "That shift, and what it means for market participants, is exactly what this year's theme, 'The Future in Focus,' is built to explore."

The conference will also feature leaders from Greenwood Project, STA's 2026 Charity of Choice, the 11th Annual Women in Finance Symposium, annual Dictum Meum Pactum Award ceremony, and the inaugural STA Young Professionals Forum.

"This conference brings together perspectives from all corners of the industry into one room," said Kevin Skarbek, 2026 Chairman of the STA Board of Governors. "It's STA's marquee event for a reason, and we look forward to welcoming the industry and our valued partners to Washington this October."

Registration and additional conference details are available at www.securitytraders.org.

About STA

The Security Traders Association (STA) is a grassroots organization comprised of more than 15 affiliates across the U.S. and Canada, representing individuals involved in the trading of securities. STA serves as the collective voice of its members on regulatory and legislative matters, provides professional education, and fosters connections across the securities industry.

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SOURCE Security Traders Association