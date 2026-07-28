SeeAPI Launches AI Image and Video Platform, Returning 100% of Credits Spent on Seedance 2.0

The launch debuts with a Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward that returns 100% of credits spent on Seedance 2.0 to users' accounts once Seedance 2.5 arrives on SeeAPI, alongside a unified, multi-model API for developers.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeAPI today announced the launch of its unified AI generation platform, giving creators, marketers, and developers access to leading models from Google, OpenAI, ByteDance, Alibaba, xAI, and more through one account, one shared credit balance, and one unified API.

The launch is anchored by the Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward: from now until ByteDance's Seedance 2.5 becomes available on SeeAPI, any credits a signed-in user spends generating with Seedance 2.0 on SeeAPI will be returned to their account 1:1 the moment Seedance 2.5 goes live on the platform — in effect, free access to one of the industry's leading video models for as long as the promotion runs.

One Account, Every Leading Model, No Setup Required

SeeAPI is designed to reduce the complexity of working with a rapidly expanding range of AI generation models.

From launch, users can create directly in the browser with one account and one credit balance across models including Seedance 2.0 (ByteDance), Veo 3.1 (Google), Kling, Wan (Alibaba), GPT Image 2 (OpenAI), Nano Banana Pro (Google), Flux Kontext Max (Black Forest Labs), Seedream 5.0 (ByteDance), and Grok Imagine (xAI), with new models added on an ongoing basis.

"Creators and developers should not have to manage five different platforms and five different integrations just to select the right model for a project," said Wendy Wen, SeeAPI's Marketing Manager. "SeeAPI brings these models into one environment, making it easier to generate, compare, switch, and integrate as the AI ecosystem continues to evolve."

Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward: Use Seedance 2.0 at No Net Cost

The centerpiece of SeeAPI's launch is the Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward.

Seedance 2.0 supports multimodal reference-driven video generation, allowing users to combine image, video, and audio inputs to guide motion, lip-sync, visual composition, and character consistency.

SeeAPI is already offering Seedance 2.0 at launch pricing of up to 33% below the model's official list price.

Under the Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward, credits spent by signed-in users on eligible Seedance 2.0 generations are tracked automatically. Once Seedance 2.5 becomes available on SeeAPI, the full amount of eligible credits will be returned to each user's account as permanent credits.

For example, a user who spends 100 credits generating with Seedance 2.0 during the promotion will have all 100 credits returned to their account once Seedance 2.5 becomes available on SeeAPI. Those returned credits can then be used to try Seedance 2.5 or generate content with any other supported model on the platform.

The only requirement is being signed in at the time credits are spent — there is no separate application process and no receipts to keep. Because every eligible credit comes back, using Seedance 2.0 during this window carries no net cost: users can treat it as free access to one of the industry's leading video models until Seedance 2.5 arrives.

Users can start generating with Seedance 2.0, compare it side by side with other video models, and learn more about the Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward at SeeAPI's dedicated Seedance AI Video Generator, where full terms of the promotion are also posted.

SeeAPI at a Glance

SeeAPI's launch brings together:

One account and one balance across leading image and video models, including Seedance, Veo, Kling, Wan, GPT Image, Nano Banana, Flux, Seedream, Runway, and Grok Imagine, with no separate sign-ups or per-provider billing

No-setup, browser-based generation, so users can test prompts, upload references, and compare outputs across models before choosing one

The Seedance 2.5 Launch Reward, returning 100% of credits spent on Seedance 2.0 once Seedance 2.5 becomes available on SeeAPI

Launch pricing on selected models, with Seedance 2.0 priced up to 33% below official pricing

The unified API allows developers to:

Integrate multiple image and video models through one API

Use configurable provider routing

Add automatic failover between supported providers

Manage usage and billing through a centralized account

About SeeAPI

SeeAPI is an AI platform that brings leading image and video generation models together under one account and one credit balance, letting creators, marketers, and developers generate and compare outputs from models including Seedance, Veo, Kling, Grok, Nano Banana, GPT Image, Flux, Seedream, Qwen, and Runway directly in the browser.

SeeAPI is operated by GROWCRAFT PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. Learn more at SeeAPI.

Media Contact:

Wendy Wen

Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.seeapi.com/

SOURCE SeeAPI