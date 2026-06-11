Seeing Machines appoints Raúl Latorre Fortes as General Manager, Operations - Berlin

CANBERRA, Australia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, today announced the appointment of Raúl Latorre Fortes as General Manager, Operations – Berlin. Raúl will report directly to Paul McGlone, CEO and join the Company's extended leadership team.

This appointment marks a significant step in strengthening Seeing Machines' leadership presence in Europe, following the progressive integration of its Berlin-based team into the broader global organisation over the past two years. Establishing permanent, senior leadership in-region is expected to further enhance alignment, operational integration, and support the Company's continued growth across Europe.

Based in Berlin, Raúl will lead Seeing Machines' operations in the region and play a critical role in executing its European strategy. His direct reporting line reflects the strategic importance of Berlin as a key operational hub and its central role in driving future growth.

Raúl brings more than 20 years' experience across the automotive and energy sectors, with a strong track record spanning project management, business development, sales leadership, and the development of high-performing teams. Most recently, he spent six years at Elektrobit Automotive in Berlin, where he held a number of senior positions, including Director of Business Development EMEA.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, said: "Raúl's appointment reflects the strategic importance of our Berlin operations and the role they will continue to play in Seeing Machines' growth across Europe. His leadership experience, deep industry knowledge and ability to connect teams across functions will be invaluable as we strengthen coordination, accountability and execution across our global organisation."

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE)

Seeing Machines is a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety. Its technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

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