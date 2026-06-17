SEEKINK Unveils Full Product Portfolio of E-Paper Solutions at Infocomm 2026, Powering Commercial, Workplace, Consumer Electronics, Smarter Transit Applications

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SEEKINK

Jun 17, 2026, 23:20 ET

From the Prism 3S tiled decorative wall to small tags - ePaper Innovation Scales Across Every Surface

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocomm 2026 Booth No. C8679- SEEKINK, a leading electronic paper manufacturer, today introduced its most extensive lineup of e-paper displays at Infocomm 2026, demonstrating how ultra-low-power, sunlight-readable e-ink technology is transforming digital signage across commercial advertising, office automation, consumer electronics and transportation.

Commercial Advertising - Dynamic E Ink Signage

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SEEKINK Booth No. C8679 at Infocomm 2026
SEEKINK Booth No. C8679 at Infocomm 2026

For retail and public venues, SEEKINK rolls out a complete commercial ePaper sign family: A world-first full-color ePaper Prism spliced wall, ePaper advertsing sign 25.3", 28", 31.5", a 31.5" floor-standing model, and a 13.3" window-mount display. Ideal for menus, promotions, and corporate lobbies, these signs combine paper-like readability with wireless content updates, enabling businesses to replace thousands of paper posters without compromising visual impact. Particularly eye-catching is the 75-inch color display, which meets the market's growing demand for "Large-screen" and "Colorization" displays.

Smart Office - Digital Workplace Solutions

From desk to door, SEEKINK equips modern offices with:

  • 4" 4-color staff badges for employee identification
  • 4.2" workstation signs for the workstation and room status
  • 7.5" desktop nameplates with PV powered and
  • 10.2" & 11.6" door signs for meeting rooms and executive offices

All products integrate with existing booking systems, reducing paper waste and enabling real-time occupancy management.

Creative Consumer Applications - Beyond Conventional Displays

SEEKINK also debuts innovative e-paper gadgets for daily life:

  • Trackers: 1.54" and 1.69" - perfect for inventory, medicine, or task tracking
  • Digital Photo Frames: 4", 5.89", 10.1", and 13.3" - displaying personal photos with zero power consumption once static
  • Pet ID Tags: 1.54" e-ink collar tags with writable owner information
  • Luggage Tags: 3.7" battery free, reusable airline tags

Smart Transit - E Ink Bus Stop & Passenger Information Signs

SEEKINK's intelligent transit solutions feature three e-paper display sizes - 13.3", 28", and 31.2" - designed for bus stops, real-time schedule boards, and platform indicators. These displays consume near-zero power when updating static information and deliver crisp visibility under direct sunlight, drastically reducing operational costs for city transit networks.

"Infocomm is the ideal stage to show how e-paper has evolved far beyond e-readers," said a SEEKINK spokesperson. "From a bus sign to a pet tag, our displays deliver extreme energy efficiency and sunlight readability - solving real-world pain points for cities, enterprises, and consumers."

SEEKINK invites visitors to experience the entire product line at Booth No.: C8679, LVCC. (17th-19th, June). For demos or interviews, contact the SEEKINK team onsite or via the information below.

About SEEKINK

SEEKINK is a dedicated electronic paper display manufacturer committed to advancing low-carbon, eye-friendly digital signage solutions. With products ranging from 1.5" to 42", SEEKINK serves transit, retail, office, and consumer markets globally.

For more information, please contact:
Website: https://www.seekink.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seekink/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Seekink
Business Inquiries: [email protected]
Media & Partnership Inquiries: [email protected] 

SOURCE SEEKINK

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