Seen and Heard: ALLMYNE Champions Deaf and LGBTQ+ Representation Through Lead Sponsorship of Three-Time Gold Telly Award-Winning Film Passengers NYC

OBIE Award-winning actor and director Dickie Drew Hearts brings his internationally touring film to the global festival circuit — and ALLMYNE is traveling every mile with him.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Pride Month, digital travel platform ALLMYNE announces its lead sponsorship of Passengers NYC, the award-winning short film written and directed by OBIE Award-winning actor and filmmaker Dickie Drew Hearts (@DickieHearts). A deeply human story of two men — one hearing, one Deaf — falling in love across the boundaries of language and identity, Passengers NYC is captivating Deaf and LGBTQ+ audiences across the international festival circuit. ALLMYNE is proud to have made it possible.

The official title card for Passengers NYC, featuring the film's name spelled in American Sign Language (ASL) above the New York City skyline. Written and directed by OBIE Award-winning Deaf filmmaker Dickie Drew Hearts, Passengers NYC is a three-time Gold Telly Award winner currently on its ALLMYNE-sponsored international festival tour. (Photo: Courtesy of Passengers NYC / ALLMYNE) The cast and crew of Passengers NYC on set during production at a New York City location. The three-time Gold Telly Award-winning short film - honored for Best Directing, Best Editing, and Best DEI Inclusive Content - is currently touring the international festival circuit with lead sponsorship from digital travel platform ALLMYNE. (Photo: Courtesy of Passengers NYC / ALLMYNE) Tommie Pegues, CEO & Co-founder of ALLMYNE and Dickie Drew Hearts on the set of Passengers NYC. OBIE Award-winning filmmaker Dickie Drew Hearts' short film about love across the hearing and Deaf worlds has screened at the Seattle Deaf Film Festival and earned three nominations at Festival Clin d'Oeil in Reims, France, with ALLMYNE as lead sponsor. (Photo: Courtesy of Passengers NYC / ALLMYNE)

"We've just garnered three Gold Telly Awards for Passengers, made possible by fiscal support from ALLMYNE. Dickie was awarded Series Craft: Best Editing and Best Directing of Passengers, and a third for Best DEI Inclusive Content in a Series."

— Jo-Ann Rita Dean, Producer, Passengers NYC

The film's accolades speak for themselves. Passengers NYC took home Gold Telly Awards in three categories with the last for DEI being a direct reflection of the film's core mission to center Deaf joy, queer love, and American Sign Language on the world stage. The film also served as the closing film of the Seattle Deaf Film Festival and earned three nominations at Festival Clin d'Œil in Reims, France — for Best Feature Film, Best Writing, and Best Actor. Most recently, Passengers NYC screened at Austin, Texas's "ASL Slam," bringing together members of the Deaf and LGBTQ+ communities for an evening of art, language, and shared experience.

"Passengers is about two men from two different worlds, the hearing world and the Deaf world, falling in love and forming a human connection that transcends barriers. Passengers would not have been possible without ALLMYNE, whose commitment to accessibility and advocacy for Deaf/Disabled and LGBTQ communities aligns deeply with my values as a Deaf gay filmmaker. Happy Pride!"

— Dickie Drew Hearts, OBIE Award-winning Actor, Director & Creator of Passengers NYC

ALLMYNE's sponsorship reflects its core belief that meaningful travel is inseparable from meaningful storytelling. Dickie is actively touring the film internationally — carrying it to cities and communities where Deaf and LGBTQ+ representation in cinema remains rare. ALLMYNE's Trailblazer feature was built for exactly this kind of journey: multi-stage, purpose-driven travel that unfolds over weeks and months, turning each festival stop into a living chapter of a larger story. Through Private Journals, Dickie and his collaborators can document the behind-the-scenes moments that never make it to a social feed but define what a creative life on the road actually looks like.

"ALLMYNE exists to champion the journeys that matter most — the ones driven by purpose, community, and a story worth telling," said Tommie Pegues, CEO and Co-founder of ALLMYNE. "Partnering with Dickie and Passengers NYC this Pride Month is a natural extension of who we are — a platform built for travelers who believe that the most important destinations are the ones that change you."

Download ALLMYNE on iOS or Android to follow Dickie's journey and discover more stories from around the world.

About ALLMYNE

ALLMYNE is a travel platform designed to help people capture, preserve, and share their journeys in meaningful ways. Built for travelers who value experiences over posts, ALLMYNE turns trips into lasting journals that can be shared digitally or printed as keepsakes. Learn more at https://allmyne.com.

Media Contact

Emmy Wu, Head of Marketing & Business Development

ALLMYNE

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SOURCE ALLMYNE