See's Candies® Announces the Chosen Candies of "What's Your Sweet Idea?" During Official Centennial Month

It was too close to call! The "What's Your Sweet Idea?" favorite, Coffee Scotchmallow ® , is now available in both milk and dark chocolate. With such a devoted following on both sides of the great chocolate debate, the candy brand decided to make both flavors and let sales, and once again votes, decide which piece to bring back next year as part of their Limited Time Sweet assortment.

See's encourages fans to celebrate their 100th birthday month with this delicious blend of coffee caramel and coffee marshmallow coated in signature chocolate. Both Milk Coffee Scotchmallow® and Dark Coffee Scotchmallow® are now available in a six-piece box for $10.00 in shops and online, while supplies last.

"We value the opinion of both our customers and our employees. When we surveyed our employees to see who was on Team Milk Chocolate Coffee Scotchmallow and who was on Team Dark Chocolate Coffee Scotchmallow, the choice wasn't easy. Our employee votes were almost exactly 50/50, which was amazing, but actually kind of makes sense. Our customers were also very split, and so we decided to let taste buds cast the final votes," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "Both versions of the piece are nothing short of fantastic, and I am thrilled that our customers will be able to enjoy both varieties, and give us the final score on who wins between the two teams."

Customers are encouraged to purchase and vote for which candy should be a permanent offering in 2022. QR codes are placed on the outer front panel of both product boxes. Eat, compare, scan and vote – it's that easy!

See's Candies started in 1921 with Mary See and her son Charles, a chocolate salesman, opening a small shop in Los Angeles to sell handmade confections from her recipes. These treats soon became the talk of the town and everyone wanted a bite. From the iconic checkerboard floor to the retro uniforms that have remained true to their 1920's roots, it is undeniable the amount of happiness a visit to one of their 250+ shops brings.



In preparation for the holiday season, See's will have additional pop-up shops opening around the country. The temporary locations are opening their doors soon and will run through December 24, pending product availability. Head to the store locator on Sees.com to find a location and opening date near you…don't miss out on all of the decadent, festive products See's has to offer this holiday season.

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/

