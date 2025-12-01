See's Candies Brings Holiday Magic to Communities Nationwide With Seasonal Pop-Ups

The beloved 104-year-old American candy company rolls out festive retail experiences from coast to coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the iconic California-based chocolatier, is bringing sweetness to communities nationwide with the return of its limited-time pop-up shops. See's is bringing Joy, and candy, across the country making it easy for customers to purchase their beloved classics and seasonal favorites: perfect for gifting, celebrating or indulging.

Each location offers a convenient, joyful shopping experience designed to spark holiday cheer for customers of all ages and offer easy in-person access to See's beloved treats. Shoppers can browse a curated assortment of See's signature boxed chocolates, Peanut Brittle, Toffee-ettes, Nuts & Chews, truffles, Lollypops, stocking stuffers and more.

"We're excited to bring the See's experience to local communities as we continue expanding our presence," said Pat Egan, president & CEO of See's Candies. "Our mission has always been to bring Joy to our customers, and we hope the pop-up locations create sweet moments and holiday memories for everyone who visits."

Whether it's a longtime See's fan picking up their go-to custom assortment or a first-time customer discovering a new holiday staple, customers can expect the same warm service, tradition and handcrafted taste that has made See's a cherished American favorite for more than a century.

See's Holiday Gifting Centers will remain open through December 24 in select markets across the U.S. For a full list of locations and hours, visit the shop locator at sees.com.

ABOUT SEE'S CANDIES

Founded in 1921, See's Candies has been dedicated to producing the finest American-made sweets for more than 100 years. With a commitment to "Quality Without Compromise," See's creates delicious chocolates, candies, and seasonal gifts using fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes. Today, See's operates over 200 shops across the U.S., along with a robust online store that ships nationwide. Learn more at sees.com.

