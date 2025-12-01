See's Candies Brings Holiday Magic to Communities Nationwide With Seasonal Pop-Ups

News provided by

See's Candies

Dec 01, 2025, 10:04 ET

The beloved 104-year-old American candy company rolls out festive retail experiences from coast to coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the iconic California-based chocolatier, is bringing sweetness to communities nationwide with the return of its limited-time pop-up shops. See's is bringing Joy, and candy, across the country making it easy for customers to purchase their beloved classics and seasonal favorites: perfect for gifting, celebrating or indulging.

Each location offers a convenient, joyful shopping experience designed to spark holiday cheer for customers of all ages and offer easy in-person access to See's beloved treats. Shoppers can browse a curated assortment of See's signature boxed chocolates, Peanut Brittle, Toffee-ettes, Nuts & Chews, truffles, Lollypops, stocking stuffers and more.

"We're excited to bring the See's experience to local communities as we continue expanding our presence," said Pat Egan, president & CEO of See's Candies. "Our mission has always been to bring Joy to our customers, and we hope the pop-up locations create sweet moments and holiday memories for everyone who visits."

Whether it's a longtime See's fan picking up their go-to custom assortment or a first-time customer discovering a new holiday staple, customers can expect the same warm service, tradition and handcrafted taste that has made See's a cherished American favorite for more than a century.

See's Holiday Gifting Centers will remain open through December 24 in select markets across the U.S. For a full list of locations and hours, visit the shop locator at sees.com.

ABOUT SEE'S CANDIES

Founded in 1921, See's Candies has been dedicated to producing the finest American-made sweets for more than 100 years. With a commitment to "Quality Without Compromise," See's creates delicious chocolates, candies, and seasonal gifts using fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes. Today, See's operates over 200 shops across the U.S., along with a robust online store that ships nationwide. Learn more at sees.com.

SOURCE See's Candies

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Get Ready, Collectors: See's Candies and Squishmallows™ Return with an All-New, Limited-Edition Release!

Get Ready, Collectors: See's Candies and Squishmallows™ Return with an All-New, Limited-Edition Release!

See's Candies, the iconic American confectionery brand, today announced it is teaming up once again with Squishmallows, the beloved plush brand from...
See's Candies® Brings Joy to Dogs in Need Through New Partnership with 15/10 Foundation

See's Candies® Brings Joy to Dogs in Need Through New Partnership with 15/10 Foundation

Shelter dogs are getting their moment to shine this August, with the help of See's Candies. For the third year running, the company is celebrating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics