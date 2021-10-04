See's Candies® Announces the Finalist of "What's Your Sweet Idea?" and Launches New Peanut Crunch Candy

The company received tens of thousands of incredible ideas. After tallying the votes, one candy came out on top: introducing the Coffee Scotchmallow! An energizing twist on a See's classic, where your morning cup of joe meets a Scotchmallow. During an employee taste test, the new confection was described as "the perfect See's brew."

Now, See's is asking their customers to cast their candy vote once again and for some, this may be the hardest decision yet. This time, they're requesting brand fans to choose whether they want the new piece coated with milk chocolate or dark chocolate.

So, are you joining the dark side, or are you a milk chocolate lover? Voting is open now through 10/15. Customers can help determine the November Limited Time Sweet by heading to https://www.sees.com/sweetidea.

In addition to casting their candy vote, See's encourages customers to join in on the debate by sharing their opinion on social media by using the hashtags: #TeamDarkCoffeeScotchmallow or #TeamMilkCoffeeScotchmallow.

"We were astounded with the number of delicious and unique ideas that were submitted by See's fans. Given the creativity and thought that went into each submission, we know we can rely on our customers once again to determine how this piece should come to life: enrobed in rich, dark chocolate or decadent, milk chocolate," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

The original Dark Scotchmallow is a long-time See's Candies customer favorite, and unique confection you won't find anywhere else. A delicious layer of See's caramel and a layer of See's homemade honey marshmallow are drenched in a dark chocolate coating.

"We surveyed our employees, and we were split 50/50. We'll now put our delicious chocolate, caramel, coffee and marshmallow combination to the ultimate test—and I'm not going to bet on either side because both of these pieces are incredible. As for me personally, I plan to happily indulge in as many taste tests as it takes before officially deciding whether I'm on Team Milk or Team Dark," said Egan.

In other sweet news, the brand's next Sweet-of-the-Month, Dark Peanut Crunch, is available for purchase.

Crunchy and peanutty perfection. Celebrating See's 100th, this piece features a flaky, melt-in-your-mouth center of peanut butter and roasted peanuts covered in dark chocolate. Inspired by our milk chocolate version, and in response to strong customer demand, this dark chocolate candy is sure to become a fall favorite.

Dark Peanut Crunch is available for $10.00 while supplies last in shops and online.

Coffee enthusiasts and crunchy candy fans are encouraged to cast their candy vote to show support for which flavor reigns supreme - Dark or Milk Chocolate Coffee Scotchmallow – and to try the October Limited Time Sweet.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/

