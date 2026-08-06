SEI Launches ANGU ETF, Bringing Factor Research to Traditional Index Exposure

Designed to Deliver Broad U.S. Equity Exposure Through Transparent, Cost-Efficient, Research-Enhanced Approach

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI Ang Research Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ: ANGU), the first ETF in a planned suite of research-enhanced investment solutions. ANGU is designed to address concentration risk in traditional market-cap-weighted indexes and provide a more intentional U.S. large cap core equity allocation at a competitive cost.

The fund seeks to track the total return results before Fund fees and expenses of the iSTOXX® Ang Research Enhanced U.S. Large Cap index, developed through the collaboration between STOXX Ltd., part of the ISS STOXX group of companies and a leading provider of benchmark and custom index solutions to global institutional investors, and factor investing pioneer Dr. Andrew Ang. ANGU seeks to improve upon traditional market-cap-weighted indexes by addressing concentration risk through a benchmark-aware framework that incorporates value, quality, and momentum signals while maintaining close alignment to the broader U.S. large-cap market.

By combining broad market exposure with disciplined factor insights and defined risk controls, ANGU offers advisors a transparent, scalable, and cost-efficient solution for more intentional portfolio construction.

Commenting on the ETF launch, Robert Hum, Head of Investment Product and Commercialization at SEI, said:

"As investors look beyond traditional market-cap-weighted approaches, ANGU offers a differentiated core equity solution grounded in decades of factor research. We're excited to bring together Andrew Ang's research leadership, STOXX's index expertise, and SEI's ETF platform in a transparent and cost-efficient ETF."

Dr. Andrew Ang, leading factor investing academic and practitioner, said:

"The next generation of factor investing is not simply about owning factors, but about applying the latest research to how those factors are defined, combined, and implemented. The iSTOXX Ang Research Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Index incorporates innovations in factor measurement and dynamic exposure management, seeking to provide investors with a more intentional approach to core equity investing. Put simply, it's about seeking exposure to the right factors at the right time."

Arun Singhal, Head of Product Management and Client Success at STOXX, added:

"This launch highlights how innovative index design can be translated into practical investment implementation. Through our collaboration with Andrew and his expertise in factor investing and systematic portfolio design, we are creating an index suite intended to deliver better portfolio outcomes over time. SEI's launch of ANGU gives advisors access to that index through a scalable ETF structure, while preserving the consistency, visibility, and governance investors expect from STOXX."

The launch expands SEI's ETF lineup and reflects the company's longstanding heritage in quantitative investing, bringing research-driven investment insights to investors through a flexible and efficient ETF structure.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About STOXX

STOXX® and DAX® indices comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 18,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, the portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets. STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products, and passively managed investment funds. STOXX Ltd., part of the ISS STOXX group of companies, is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation. stoxx.com.

About Andrew Ang

Andrew Ang, PhD, is the co-founder of Tau Balance, a startup financial technology firm focused on tax efficient asset allocation and wealth management tools. He is a well-known financial economist specializing in quantitative investing. Author of over 100 publications, Dr. Ang 's research includes security selection strategies in equities and fixed income, tactical and strategic asset allocation, and private markets. His research helped start the "low risk anomaly" literature which led to minimum volatility ETF strategies. His book, Asset Management: A Systematic Approach to Factor Investing, has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. Dr Ang was previously Managing Director and Head of Factors, Sustainable and Solutions at BlackRock. He was responsible for BlackRock's factor investing strategies, which included passive and active factor ETFs and proprietary long-only and multi-asset, long-short solutions. His research on factor timing was incorporated in BlackRock's first active ETF. Dr. Ang also served as Senior Adviser to BlackRock Retirement Solutions and was the co-founder of BlackRock Tax Managed Equity strategies. Before BlackRock, Dr. Ang was the Ann F. Kaplan Professor of Business at Columbia Business School and Chair of the Finance and Economics Division. As a professor, his work with industry was recognized by aiCIO naming him one of the top 10 most influential academics in the institutional investing world. www.andrewangphd.com

To determine if the Funds are an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' summary and full prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-DIAL-SEI. Read it carefully before investing.

SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC) is the adviser to the SEI funds, which are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co (SIDCO). SIMC and SIDCO are wholly owned subsidiaries of SEI Investments Company (SEI).

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its objective. The fund is subject to tracking error risk or the risk that the Fund's performance may vary substantially from the performance of the benchmark index it tracks as a result of cash flows, Fund expenses, imperfect correlation between the Fund's investments and the benchmark and other factors.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. The Fund is a new fund, with a limited operating history, which may result in additional risks for investors in the Fund. The Fund is not diversified.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for Funds that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in certain market environments, in some cases for extended periods. In such circumstances, a Fund may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses. The Fund's investment process is expected to be heavily dependent on quantitative models, and the models may not perform as intended.

The iSTOXX® Ang Research Enhanced U.S. Large Cap index consists of U.S. large‑cap equities selected from the STOXX US Universal Index, aiming to enhance returns through dynamic multi‑factor exposure while closely tracking the parent index. The Index offers systematic exposure to Momentum, Quality, Enhanced Value, and Cyclical Value, with factor weights dynamically adjusted using model‑driven signals reflecting market conditions and relative factor strength. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

The benefits, if any, that ANGU and SEI's research enhanced ETF products offer to investors.

The ability of ANGU's investment strategy and underlying index methodology to address concentration risk and support investors' portfolio construction objectives.

The ability of ANGU's benchmark-aware framework and multifactor approach to provide differentiated investment outcomes while maintaining broad U.S. equity exposure.

The future expansion adoption and market acceptance of SEI's research enhanced ETF lineup.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company