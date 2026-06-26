Seize the Multi-Billion-Yuan Children's AI Market: Jinxin Technology Holding Company Unlocks Long-Term Revenue Growth Potential

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinxin Technology Holding Company (Nasdaq: NAMI), a Nasdaq-listed firm, draws on years of educational resources accumulated by its subsidiary Namibox to independently develop Bululu and Damoon, dual-IP emotional AI companion hardware, which were officially launched in May 2026. The product has claimed two authoritative honors at the Lingmao 2040 Awards: the Gold Award for AI Hardware Products and the Emerging Brand of the Year Award. The company's dual-wheel development strategy of "online educational content plus offline smart hardware" has been fully implemented, creating a brand-new performance growth driver.

The children's AI hardware sector is undergoing rapid expansion. Estimates from China Commerce Industry Research Institute and securities institutions indicate that China's AI toy market size will exceed RMB 38.3 billion in 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.1%. The market is projected to hit the 100-billion-yuan milestone by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% between 2026 and 2030. Screen-free plush AI devices that integrate emotional companionship and in-school education lead the growth trend. Their online sales surged 276% year-on-year in Q1 2026, while the penetration rate among eligible families stands at merely 16%, revealing massive untapped blue-ocean market opportunities.

The product establishes two core competitive barriers that competitors can hardly replicate. Equipped with the company's self-developed vertical large AI model tailored for children, it supports multi-modal tactile interactions including stroking and patting and can accurately perceive children's emotional shifts. Boasting skin-friendly, screen-free plush construction, it addresses parents' top priority of eye protection, setting it apart from conventional story machines on the market that only deliver one-way audio output.

Backed by Namibox's wide range of officially-licensed K-12 textbook content, the device embeds full-subject synchronous learning resources covering reading drills, tutoring and dictation, remedying the fragmented educational content flaw prevalent in competing offerings. Supporting dual WiFi and 4G connectivity, it adapts to all scenarios including home study, outdoor trips and bedtime companionship. It comprehensively satisfies diverse parenting demands for learning, companionship and schedule management, significantly boosting product competitiveness and purchase intent among families.

A comprehensive full-channel sales matrix has been fully deployed, ensuring reliable short-term revenue growth. The product is available via official self-operated stores on JD.com and Tmall, achieving nationwide retail coverage through maternal and child traffic on these platforms. Meanwhile, the brand's WeChat private store has gone live to activate Namibox's tens of millions of existing users and drive low-cost word-of-mouth growth. Furthermore, Jinxin Technology has secured distribution access to China Mobile Aigou Mall for targeted sales to massive China Mobile subscribers, capturing hundreds of millions of untapped consumer traffic via telecom operators. Coordination across multiple channels guarantees steady, consistent shipments. High-margin channels including self-operated stores and telecom operator platforms account for an industry-leading share of sales, positioning hardware as a vital revenue pillar following online content subscription services.

The company has laid out a clear medium-to-long-term hardware expansion roadmap to continuously elevate its growth ceiling. On one front, it will tap into the B-end cultural tourism market by developing customized AI cultural and creative plush toys for museums, science and technology museums and art galleries. Riding the nationwide digital transformation of cultural tourism, this division will generate steady bulk orders from government and business clients. On the other front, Jinxin will cooperate with professional medical institutions to roll out maternal and infant exclusive customized editions, expanding its target user base from school-age children to the full spectrum of maternal and infant demographics.

Moving forward, the company will keep centering on its core strengths of "emotional AI plus official educational content", iterating standard retail products and scenario-specific customized versions to open up dual revenue streams from C-end retail and B-end government & enterprise procurement. Amid the industry's robust growth momentum, backed by three solid competitive advantages — exclusive textbook copyrights, self-developed AI technology and a mature full-channel layout — Jinxin's AI hardware business has entered a phase of large-scale volume expansion, forming a closed-loop software and hardware ecosystem. The business is poised to deliver sustained top-line and bottom-line growth, unlock the valuation upside inherent in the RMB 100 billion children's AI market, and deliver stable long-term returns to shareholders.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform Namibox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

Namibox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.namibox.com.

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