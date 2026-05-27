SelectBlinds Lights Up Times Square With Summer Room Darkening Campaign

The new commercial highlights stylish solutions for better sleep and the ease of ordering online.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds, the highest-rated online window treatment company in the U.S., is making its Times Square debut with a new commercial spotlighting its Room Darkening Collection just in time for summer. The campaign will run through Friday to help kick off the summer season while capturing the attention of New York City pedestrians and visitors in one of the world's most iconic advertising destinations.

SelectBlinds makes its Times Square debut with a new commercial spotlighting its Room Darkening Collection just in time for summer.

SelectBlinds' Room Darkening options help homeowners stay cooler and more comfortable throughout the summer by blocking unwanted sunlight and heat. In addition to promoting better sleep, these shades can also help reduce energy costs by minimizing indoor heat buildup and easing the strain on air conditioning systems.

"The city that never sleeps? Now you can," said Bruno Campos, Chief Marketing Officer at SelectBlinds. "As temperatures rise and daylight stretches longer into the evening, our Room Darkening products help customers create comfortable spaces that support better rest while also improving energy efficiency. We're excited to bring that message to the heart of Times Square as summer begins."

Customers can shop with confidence thanks to the SelectBlinds FreeFit Guarantee. If measurements are incorrect, SelectBlinds will send free replacements, helping make custom window treatments simple and stress-free. The brand has earned over 300,000 customer reviews for its product offerings.

SelectBlinds offers a wide assortment of custom window coverings, including wood blinds, faux wood blinds, cellular shades, roman shades, bamboo shades, shutters, drapes and more. Motorized blinds and shades are also available. Customers can explore the full collection and order free samples online.

"Times Square is the perfect place to showcase solutions that help people rest easier, even in the city that never sleeps," added Campos.

For more information, visit www.selectblinds.com.

About SelectBlinds:

SelectBlinds is an American eCommerce solution that empowers you to transform your home with high-quality design at surprisingly affordable prices. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company specializes in smart, design-forward solutions that simplify the window treatment experience — from selection to installation.

SelectBlinds spent years perfecting blinds you can put up in minutes, without a drill, and simplified the entire process from measuring to installing. Guided by its brand promise, Smart. Easy. Beautiful., SelectBlinds has redefined how consumers shop for custom window coverings online.

In 2023, Select Blinds was acquired by Hunter Douglas, further strengthening its position in the window coverings market and supporting continued growth and innovation.

Follow them on Instagram @selectblinds.

SOURCE SelectBlinds