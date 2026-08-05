Selefina Debuts the Fall Forward Spice Pack for Customizable Pumpkin Spice Creations

Adagio Teas Highlights Classic Loose Leaf Tea Blends Celebrating the Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selefina Spices and Adagio Teas mark the return of pumpkin spice season, bringing home the iconic flavor of fall. Selefina introduces the new Fall Forward Spice Pack ($34), inviting home cooks to experiment, customize, and craft their own pumpkin spice blends. For convenience, the brand's signature Pumpkin Pie Spice ($5) offers a perfectly balanced ready-made mix. Adagio's fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Tea and Honeybush Pumpkin Chai, starting at $3, offer a warm, aromatic moment to celebrate the season.

New Selefina Fall Forward Spice Pack Adagio Pumpkin Spice Loose Leaf Tea

"Pumpkin spice continues to be a seasonal sensation, and we're excited to launch the Fall Forward Spice Pack, encouraging creativity in the kitchen," said Nina Zito, Founder and Creative Director of Selefina Spices. "From our signature spice blends and tea varieties, everyone can enjoy the season's most popular flavor."

Season Autumn with Pumpkin Spice Teas and Spices:

Selefina Fall Forward Spice Pack ($34): Customize ratios and ingredients to make a unique pumpkin spice blend for baked goods and cozy drinks. Includes four refill pouches of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice (2 oz), and ginger (1.6 oz), and six Try-Me Samples (2-3 tsp) of ground cloves, cardamom, and mace.

Selefina Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend ($5, 2 oz Jar): Nutmeg is the star of this classic blend, with a sweet cinnamon base, balanced with ginger, allspice, cloves, and mace.

Adagio Pumpkin Spice Tea ($3, sample size): This caffeinated black tea blends cinnamon, ginger, and cloves for the perfect pick-me-up. Add milk for a creamy pumpkin spice latte.

Adagio Honeybush Pumpkin Chai ($10, 3 oz): This blend of South African honeybush, Masala chai, cinnamon bark, cardamom, ginger root, cocoa nibs, safflower, and pumpkin is a sweet, naturally caffeine-free treat.

Selefina and Adagio offer many ways to enjoy the flavors of fall, whether crafting recipes from scratch or brewing a cup of tea with friends and family.

Products are available online at www.adagio.com and www.selefina.com.

About Selefina

Selefina is an online spice shop built around exploration, curiosity, and everyday culinary creativity. We believe cooking is both an art and an offering—a chance to experiment, connect, and express yourself through flavor. With 50¢ Try-Me spice samples, creator-driven blends, recipe samplers, and community-led content, Selefina allows home cooks to explore new flavors without committing to full-sized jars or the pressure of culinary perfectionism. Part of the Adagio family of brands, Selefina draws on decades of sourcing experience to offer thoughtfully sourced spices that make creativity in the kitchen more accessible and approachable.

About Adagio

Adagio Teas is a leader in premium loose-leaf tea, known for direct farm-sourced ingredients, imaginative blends, and innovations that elevate the way to brew, share, and enjoy the tea experience. Founded in 1999, the brand blends tradition with a modern approach, making tea more accessible and fun with a vibrant online community, flexible samplers, and a commitment to freshness and quality.

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SOURCE Selefina Spices & Adagio Teas