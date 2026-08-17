Sell Wasabi Launches Marketplace for Open Access to Vetted E-Commerce Deals

A new platform lets everyday buyers browse real, vetted Shopify and DTC stores without waiting on an insider referral.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sell Wasabi has launched a two-sided marketplace designed to connect buyers with vetted, cash-flowing Shopify and direct-to-consumer stores. The website presents key information about each business in a consistent format, helping prospective buyers evaluate available opportunities and request further details through the platform.

Clearer Access to E-Commerce Opportunities

Wasabi Commerce Limited

The platform was built to address the common perception that the best online business listings are passed to a small circle of preferred buyers first. Sell Wasabi instead aims to give qualified buyers a clearer view of available opportunities and the information needed to begin evaluating them.

Qualified buyers can create an account and review vetted stores, with revenue, profit, asking price, and store age listed upfront. From there, buyers can request deeper due diligence and move toward a purchase secured by a third-party escrow process, which holds funds until the agreed conditions of the sale have been met.

A Marketplace Built for Buyers and Sellers

Sell Wasabi operates as a two-sided marketplace rather than an investment fund or a fractional ownership vehicle. Buyers who complete a purchase receive 100% ownership of the store they acquire, with no shared equity or outside partner attached to the deal. Sellers gain access to Sell Wasabi's network of thousands of active buyers, including buyers interested in making repeat acquisitions. The company supports both parties by managing evaluation, listing, buyer matching, and closing from start to finish.

The new platform includes deal alerts that notify buyers when a store matching their criteria becomes available. Sellers can also use a streamlined process designed to support an exit in as little as 30 days, depending on the transaction, with no upfront cost. Buyers can view the same core financial figures, listing details, and transaction timeline presented for each opportunity.

According to Sell Wasabi, the company has closed more than 100 transactions and brokered eight-figure e-commerce sales to date. Some transactions have closed in under 24 hours, depending on buyer readiness and deal complexity.

First-time buyers with no e-commerce background can also choose an optional done-for-you management service, which provides operational support for their newly acquired store. This may suit buyers who prefer a more hands-off role or plan to retain other professional commitments.

Experience Behind the Platform

Daniel Kenny co-founded Sell Wasabi in 2024. He spent several years building, scaling, and acquiring his own e-commerce brands before starting the company.

"We built the platform to give serious buyers access to vetted opportunities, clear business information and a structured route through the acquisition process," said Kenny. "Our aim is to make it easier for buyers to assess each opportunity for themselves while giving sellers access to an active acquisition network."

According to Sell Wasabi, its curated marketplace focuses on a selected range of vetted stores. Buyers and sellers receive support from a named team throughout the transaction, while the platform's processes are designed to help suitable deals progress efficiently.

About Sell Wasabi

Sell Wasabi is an e-commerce brokerage and marketplace that helps buyers and sellers complete transactions involving profitable Shopify and direct-to-consumer stores. Sellers receive a free evaluation and can pursue a cash exit in as little as 30 days with zero upfront fees, while buyers gain access to vetted cash-flowing stores through an escrow-secured process. The company connects a network of thousands of active buyers with owners ready to exit and manages valuation, listing, buyer matching, and closing from start to finish. Learn more at sellwasabi.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Kenny

Wasabi Commerce Limited

Sellwasabi.com

+13479196943

[email protected]

Sheridan, United States

SOURCE Wasabi Commerce Limited