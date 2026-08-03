Sellers Cut as Summer Cools, but Buyers Keep Contracts Moving: Realtor.com® July Housing Report

Price Cuts Converge with Last Year's Pace — Led by a Surprising Pair of Regions — as Pending Sales Mark an Eighth Straight Month of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market is settling into its expected summer slowdown, with sellers increasingly adjusting prices while buyer demand continues to hold up, according to the Realtor.com® July 2026 Monthly Housing Trends Report released today.

The national median list price was $428,950 in July, essentially unchanged from June but down 2.4% from a year ago — the ninth consecutive month of annual price declines. At the same time, the share of listings with a price reduction rose to 20.0%, just 0.6 percentage points below last July after running nearly two percentage points below year-ago levels throughout the spring. Pending sales increased 1.3% year over year, extending their growth streak to eight months, though momentum has slowed from 4.1% in May and 3.7% in June.

"July's data show a market that is cooling seasonally, not coming apart," said Danielle Hale, chief economist, Realtor.com®. "Sellers are making more price adjustments as summer progresses, and buyers are responding more selectively, but homes are still going under contract at a faster pace than last year. The key question for the months ahead is whether price reductions help sustain buyer engagement or signal that sellers are getting ahead of softer demand."

The median home spent 57 days on the market in July, four days longer than in June but one day less than a year ago — the first outright annual decline after 26 consecutive months in which homes took longer to sell than the year before. The July pace matches the pre-pandemic norm for the month.



Metric July 2026 Change over June 2026

(MoM) Change over

July 2025

(YoY) Change over

July 2019 Change over

July 2022 Median listing price $428,950 -0.2 % -2.4 % 34.3 % -3.4 % Active listings 1,126,252 2.1 % 2.1 % -9.1 % 62.8 % New listings 423,732 -8.6 % 0.0 % -17.4 % -10.2 % Median days on market 57 4 -1 0 23 Price reductions 20.0 % 1.2 -0.6 2.3 0.9 Median List Price Per Sq.Ft. $226 -0.7 % -2.0 % 49.4 % 0.3 %

Price Cuts Rise as the Gap With Last Year Narrows

Sellers reduced prices on 20.0% of active listings in July, up 1.2 percentage points from June and down just 0.6 percentage points from a year earlier. That year-over-year gap narrowed sharply from June, when the share was 1.9 percentage points below the prior year.

The regional pattern is notable: price cuts remain least common in the Northeast, at 13.7% of listings, and the Midwest, at 18.7%. However, both regions are now above their year-ago rates, by 1.0 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points, respectively. In contrast, price-cut shares remain below last year's levels in the South, at 21.3%, and West, at 21.9%.

Among the 50 largest metros, price reductions were least common in Hartford 9.0%, New York 9.7%, Buffalo 10.5%). They were most common in Portland 31.0%, Denver 30.9%, Dallas 28.3%Twelve of the 50 largest metros had at least one-quarter of active listings with a price reduction.

Asking Prices Continue to Ease, With a Persistent Regional Divide

The national median list price fell 2.4% year over year, a smaller decline than June's 2.5% drop. Price per square foot — which adjusts for differences in the size mix of homes for sale — declined 2.0% from a year earlier. It is now down in 34 of the 50 largest metros.

Price trends continued to vary sharply by region. Median list prices declined 3.9% in the West and 2.5% in the South, 1.4% in the Northeast and grew 0.2% in the Midwest. On a price-per-square-foot basis, the Midwest (+1.8%) and Northeast (+0.6%) posted gains, while the South (-2.9%) and West (-1.2%) continued to decline.

Austin, Texas (-8.5%), Memphis, Tenn. (-6.0%) and Tampa, Fla. (-4.8%) saw the largest annual declines in list price per square foot among the 50 largest metros. Providence +8.3%, Indianapolis +4.8%, Hartford +4.5% recorded the largest gains.

Inventory Growth Stalls Nationally as Midwest and Northeast Pull Ahead

Active listings rose 2.1% from June and 2.1% from a year ago to 1,126,252. National inventory growth has remained in the low single digits in recent months, leaving the number of homes for sale 11.6% below typical 2017–2019 levels.

Inventory growth was strongest in the Midwest (+9.3%) and Northeast (+8.3%), while the South was essentially flat (-0.2%) and the West edged up 0.6%. Thirty-four of the 50 largest metros recorded annual inventory gains, led by Minneapolis (+29.3%), Louisville, Ky. (+24.9%) and Seattle (+21.4%). Jacksonville, Fla. (-20.0%), Miami (-16.9%) and San Francisco (-16.3%) saw the sharpest declines.

Pending Sales Stay Positive, but Growth Loses Speed

The stock of listings in pending status rose 1.3% year over year in July, marking the eighth straight month of annual growth. It is the first eight-month stretch of year-over-year pending-sales growth since November 2020 through June 2021.

Still, the pace has softened over the past two months. "The summer test is whether sellers and buyers stay aligned as activity slows," said Jake Krimmel, senior economist, Realtor.com®. "In July, homes are not sitting longer than they did a year ago and pending sales are still positive, which argues for a normal seasonal cooldown. But price cuts are moving closer to last year's pace, so August will be important: if cuts accelerate while pending sales weaken and sellers pull listings, that would be a more concerning combination."

Region Active Listing

Count, YoY New

Listing

Count, YoY Median

List Price Median

List Price,

YoY Median

List Price

Per SF,

YoY Median

Days on

Market, Y-Y

(Days) Price

Reduced

Share Price

Reduced

Share, Y-Y

(Percentage

Points) Northeast 8.3 % -1.9 % $542,450 -1.4 % 0.6 % -1 13.7 % 1.0 Midwest 9.3 % 3.2 % $329,000 0.2 % 1.8 % 1 18.7 % 0.3 South -0.2 % 1.3 % $386,000 -2.5 % -2.9 % -1 21.3 % -1.0 West 0.6 % 0.9 % $599,974 -3.9 % -1.2 % 1 21.9 % -1.2 National Average 2.1 % 0.0 % $428,950 -2.4 % -2.0 % -1 20.0 % -0.6

Metro Active Listing

Count YoY New

Listing

Count, YoY Median

List Price Median

List Price,

YoY Median

List Price

Per SF,

YoY Median

Days on

Market, YoY

(Days) Price

Reduced

Share Price

Reduced

Share, YoY

(Percentage

Points) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 1.1 % -4.7 % $425,000 1.2 % -0.1 % 3 24.8 % -3.0 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX -3.6 % -10.6 % $461,887 -9.6 % -8.5 % 1 28.3 % -3.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 18.9 % 11.4 % $377,945 -5.5 % -2.5 % 2 19.8 % 3.4 Birmingham, AL 8.5 % 3.2 % $299,900 -3.1 % -1.1 % 1 18.6 % 0.3 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 14.0 % 1.3 % $799,950 -5.0 % -1.1 % 7 15.1 % -3.0 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 20.4 % 17.4 % $274,900 -8.2 % -2.9 % 4 10.5 % 1.3 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 16.5 % -8.1 % $437,498 -2.7 % -0.7 % 5 26.0 % -1.2 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN -7.0 % -5.5 % $392,500 4.1 % 2.9 % -1 14.0 % -1.4 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 19.5 % 1.9 % $350,000 0.0 % -0.3 % 3 21.1 % 1.9 Cleveland, OH 5.2 % 6.4 % $273,450 1.7 % 2.8 % 0 17.9 % 1.1 Columbus, OH 10.8 % 8.2 % $391,950 -0.1 % 0.3 % 2 26.2 % 0.1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX -6.5 % -4.2 % $439,000 -0.2 % -1.8 % 1 28.3 % -2.8 Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO -2.9 % 2.5 % $579,798 -3.4 % -3.0 % -1 30.9 % -2.0 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 13.2 % 5.2 % $275,000 -1.8 % 0.6 % 1 18.8 % 1.5 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 1.2 % 4.1 % $474,950 5.7 % 4.5 % -1 9.0 % -0.6 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 0.9 % 4.2 % $360,000 -2.7 % -2.1 % 1 20.4 % -2.6 Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN 18.9 % 15.9 % $315,000 -5.8 % 4.8 % 3 27.0 % -2.5 Jacksonville, FL -20.0 % -4.1 % $389,973 -4.5 % -3.0 % -9 25.5 % -3.6 Kansas City, MO-KS -2.1 % 0.1 % $399,975 0.0 % 2.2 % -1 17.0 % -1.4 Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV 6.1 % 2.0 % $469,900 -1.1 % -2.1 % 4 23.7 % -1.4 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA -1.5 % -2.8 % $1,097,000 -4.5 % -1.9 % 1 16.0 % -1.6 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 24.9 % 1.8 % $319,450 -1.7 % -0.2 % 5 21.0 % -0.1 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 11.5 % 1.9 % $300,000 -11.8 % -6.0 % 5 24.2 % 1.7 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL -16.9 % -2.9 % $495,000 -2.9 % -1.0 % -4 14.5 % -3.2 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 11.8 % 2.1 % $409,000 -0.2 % 1.9 % 5 13.4 % -1.1 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 29.3 % 8.8 % $425,000 -2.3 % -1.9 % 0 18.0 % 0.7 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 12.1 % -2.1 % $539,900 -0.9 % -0.9 % 3 21.0 % -3.3 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ 2.9 % -4.5 % $772,250 -0.4 % 2.7 % -2 9.7 % 0.6 Oklahoma City, OK 9.5 % -2.7 % $316,450 -2.6 % -0.3 % 4 23.9 % 0.5 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL -4.1 % 0.0 % $419,450 -1.8 % -3.0 % -1 21.8 % -4.1 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 14.7 % -6.9 % $384,700 -0.1 % 0.3 % 0 17.3 % 3.7 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ -2.7 % 0.7 % $481,995 -4.6 % -1.8 % -3 28.1 % -2.7 Pittsburgh, PA 16.2 % 2.0 % $257,900 2.2 % 2.0 % -1 20.4 % 2.0 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 0.5 % 4.9 % $595,000 -0.8 % -2.3 % 3 31.0 % -0.4 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 11.3 % 5.1 % $599,750 -0.9 % 8.3 % 2 11.6 % -1.3 Raleigh-Cary, NC 5.5 % -5.8 % $450,000 -2.2 % -2.2 % 2 24.2 % -0.6 Richmond, VA 15.2 % -5.5 % $449,950 0.0 % 1.9 % -4 16.4 % 1.0 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA -6.1 % -2.9 % $592,450 -1.2 % -1.5 % -1 17.5 % -1.7 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA -6.6 % 2.6 % $625,000 0.0 % 0.3 % -4 22.9 % -0.8 St. Louis, MO-IL 15.1 % 9.6 % $289,900 -3.4 % -1.0 % 0 17.9 % 1.1 Salt Lake City-Murray, UT 3.4 % 3.2 % $569,900 -3.4 % 1.1 % 2 27.0 % -2.7 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 4.7 % -8.4 % $325,000 -4.3 % -4.3 % -1 25.8 % -0.4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA -7.1 % -3.2 % $922,500 -6.6 % -3.0 % 1 20.4 % -2.5 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA -16.3 % -7.1 % $948,500 -4.2 % -4.8 % -5 14.3 % -1.3 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 2.9 % 10.4 % $1,346,944 -2.0 % -3.7 % 4 15.2 % -0.2 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 21.4 % 6.0 % $775,000 -1.3 % -2.2 % 5 23.0 % 1.7 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL -7.9 % 1.7 % $397,450 -4.2 % -4.8 % -1 25.4 % -3.5 Tucson, AZ -5.0 % -0.8 % $377,000 -2.1 % -1.8 % 1 20.0 % -3.7 Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC 7.7 % 3.1 % $439,000 5.8 % 3.0 % 0 21.6 % -1.8 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 11.2 % 15.7 % $579,450 -5.4 % -2.0 % 1 18.4 % 2.8

Methodology

Realtor.com housing data as of July 2026. Listings include the active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes/row homes/co-ops for the given level of geography on Realtor.com; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS that provides listing data to Realtor.com. Realtor.com data history goes back to July 2016. The 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB-202301) and Claritas 2025 estimates of household counts.

Beginning with our April 2025 report, we have transitioned to a revised national pending home sales data series that applies enhanced cleaning methods to improve consistency and accuracy over time. While the insights and commentary in this report reflect the new series, the downloadable data remains based on our legacy automated pipeline. As a result, there may be slight differences between the report figures and those in the national download file as we transition.

With the release of its January 2025 housing trends report, Realtor.com® restated data points for some previous months. As a result of these changes, some of the data released since January 2025 will not be directly comparable with previous data releases (files downloaded before January 2025) and Realtor.com® economics research reports.

Methodology for cancellations: A contract cancellation is counted if a listing was pending on one day and then back to active the next. It may miss a few that have been entirely delisted.

Contract Signings represent the flow of homes entering pending status in a given month (i.e. homes that went under contract for the first time in that period). This is a flow measure, not a stock measure. This distinguishes it from the stock of pending listings, which measures the total number of homes under contract at a given point in time regardless of when they entered that status.

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Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com