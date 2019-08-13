SelNxt.com Experts Launch a New U.S. Immigration Free Eligibility Test

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SelNxt.com has launched a new U.S. Green Card Free Eligibility Test for prospective immigrants inside and outside the United States. It provides information in a way that is available neither online nor offline.

The test covers all possible paths to legal permanent residency (over 90 immigration categories).

The first part of the test contains 22 very simple multiple-choice questions. Visitors just SELECT their answers from a list of choices and press the NEXT button. Based on the answers, the system makes an initial evaluation of eligibility and determines options to apply under different immigration classifications.

The second part of the test helps the visitors determine their eligibility for the U.S. permanent residence in detail and provides links to the U.S. government information:

Step-by-step application process.

Immigration forms.

Supporting documents.

Processing time.

Visa appointment wait times.

Where and how to submit the application packet.

How to check the case status online.

How to ask questions about the case.

How to verify person's immigration status.

How to apply for or retrieve Form I-94 (Arrival/Departure Record).

How to request person's travel history.

How to check person's travel compliance.

How to locate an immigration detainee online.

And more.

There is neither registration, nor login, nor requirement to provide visitor's name, email address or any personal information.

The test can be found at:

http://SelNxt.com/en.php

http://SelNxt.org/en.php (mirror site)

Contact info:

Berel Roz

SelNxt.com

219820@email4pr.com

Tel. (718) 395-7559

SOURCE SelNxt.com