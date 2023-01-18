Semiconductor IP market size to increase by USD 1,978.77 million; APAC will account for 49% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor IP Market by Application, End-user, Form Factor, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,978.77 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.91%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
By region, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for semiconductor IP from the automotive industry and the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets are driving the growth of the semiconductor IP market in APAC. Buy the report
The semiconductor IP market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IPs such as LogiCORE IP and LogiCORE DMA.
- Arteric Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IP for IoT, 5G, and AI.
- CEVA Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IPs such as TCPIP-1G, BA51, and TSN-SW
- Dolphin Design SAS - The company offers semiconductor IP under the brand Fortrix.
The market is driven by factors such as the complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies, the increasing demand for modern SoC chips, and the growing demand for mobile computing devices. However, integration and verification problems of semiconductor IP are hindering market growth.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
- By application, the market is segmented into mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and others. The mobile computing devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.
- The quantum dots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,842.61 million. The increased demand for optimized devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for the lack of raw material availability may impede the market growth.
- The low-voltage MOSFET market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,851.7 million. The increased investments in data centers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor IP market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor IP market vendors.
Semiconductor IP Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
191
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1978.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
-2.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., Arteric Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CAST Inc., CEVA Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Faraday Technology Corp., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd., Rambus Inc, Siemens AG, VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd., videantis GmbH, Synopsys Inc., and Alphawave IP Group plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global semiconductor IP market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global semiconductor IP market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-users Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Form Factor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Form Factor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.6 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.7 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 26: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 28: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 29: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 30: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 31: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Mobile computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Mobile computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 58: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Fabless semiconductor companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Fabless semiconductor companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Fabless semiconductor companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Fabless semiconductor companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Fabless semiconductor companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor
- 8.3 Processor IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Processor IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Processor IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Processor IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Processor IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Physical IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Physical IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Physical IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Physical IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Physical IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Digital IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Digital IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Digital IP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Digital IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Digital IP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor
- Exhibit 91: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 92: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 121: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 123: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 124: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 125: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 126: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 127: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 128: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 129: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 130: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 131: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 132: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 133: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 134: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 135: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 136: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 137: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 138: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 139: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 140: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 141: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 142: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 143: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
- Exhibit 144: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings
- 13.4 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.5 Arm Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Arm Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Arm Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Arm Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Arm Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.6 Cadence Design Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 156: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.7 CAST Inc.
- Exhibit 160: CAST Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: CAST Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: CAST Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.8 CEVA Inc.
- Exhibit 163: CEVA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: CEVA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: CEVA Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 166: CEVA Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.9 Dolphin Design SAS
- Exhibit 167: Dolphin Design SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Dolphin Design SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Dolphin Design SAS - Key offerings
- 13.10 eMemory Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 170: eMemory Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: eMemory Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: eMemory Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: eMemory Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.11 Imagination Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 174: Imagination Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Imagination Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Imagination Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.12 Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Exhibit 177: Lattice Semiconductor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Lattice Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: Lattice Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings
- 13.13 Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 180: Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 182: Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.14 Rambus Inc
- Exhibit 183: Rambus Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Rambus Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 185: Rambus Inc - Key offerings
- 13.15 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 189: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 190: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 13.16 Synopsys Inc.
- Exhibit 191: Synopsys Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 192: Synopsys Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 193: Synopsys Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 194: Synopsys Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.17 VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 195: VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 196: VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 197: VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 198: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 199: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 200: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 201: Research methodology
- Exhibit 202: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 203: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 204: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article