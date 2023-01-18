Semiconductor IP market size to increase by USD 1,978.77 million; APAC will account for 49% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor IP Market by Application, End-user, Form Factor, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,978.77 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.91%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor IP Market 2023-2027

By region, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for semiconductor IP from the automotive industry and the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets are driving the growth of the semiconductor IP market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The semiconductor IP market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IPs such as LogiCORE IP and LogiCORE DMA.

- The company offers semiconductor IPs such as LogiCORE IP and LogiCORE DMA. Arteric Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IP for IoT, 5G, and AI.

- The company offers semiconductor IP for IoT, 5G, and AI. CEVA Inc. - The company offers semiconductor IPs such as TCPIP-1G, BA51, and TSN-SW

- The company offers semiconductor IPs such as TCPIP-1G, BA51, and TSN-SW Dolphin Design SAS - The company offers semiconductor IP under the brand Fortrix.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies, the increasing demand for modern SoC chips, and the growing demand for mobile computing devices. However, integration and verification problems of semiconductor IP are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and others. The mobile computing devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor IP market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor IP market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor IP market vendors.

Semiconductor IP Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1978.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) -2.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., Arteric Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CAST Inc., CEVA Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Faraday Technology Corp., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd., Rambus Inc, Siemens AG, VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd., videantis GmbH, Synopsys Inc., and Alphawave IP Group plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

