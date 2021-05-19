Semiconductor Market In East Asia- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth

View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!

The report on the semiconductor market in East Asia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the consumer electronics market, the growth of the LED segment in South Korea (Republic of Korea), and sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor market in East Asia analysis includes End-user and Geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in the number of chip fabrication (fabs) worldwide, developments in sensor technologies and communication devices, and rapid technological advances are the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth in East Asia during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The semiconductor market in East Asia covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Market In East Asia Sizing

Semiconductor Market In East Asia Forecast

Semiconductor Market In East Asia Analysis

Companies Mentioned

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

(Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

