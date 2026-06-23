Seminar on China's poverty alleviation and international communication held in Beijing

BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

On June 16, ahead of the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, the Seminar on China's Poverty Alleviation and International Communication was held in Beijing. At the event, the book "Research on Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies" was launched.

Cao Li, author of "Research on Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies."

Fan Daqi, vice president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, said China is at an important stage in strengthening its international communication capacity and building an independent knowledge system in philosophy and social sciences. He said poverty reduction is a landmark achievement in the course of Chinese modernization and an important point of reference for overseas audiences seeking to understand China's development path and institutional strengths.

He said China's poverty alleviation efforts are rooted in the people-oriented philosophy of traditional Chinese culture and integrate the people-centered development philosophy of the new era with the pursuit of common prosperity, reflecting China's rich civilizational heritage and its aspirations for modernization.

He added that the book "Research on Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies" brought together theoretical depth, practical grounding and international communication value, offering an academic reference for understanding Chinese modernization and the drive toward common prosperity.

Fan said he hoped the publication would help deepen cooperation between think tanks and publishers, strengthen the academic basis for poverty alleviation research, and broaden channels for China's exchanges with other countries on poverty reduction.

Jiang Ting, editor-in-chief of Zhejiang Education Publishing Group, said China's anti-poverty campaign in the new era had produced a "miracle" in the history of global poverty reduction and had helped form a theoretical system of poverty alleviation with Chinese characteristics. She said the book systematically reviews the core ideas, theoretical foundations, practical approaches and global significance of Chinese poverty alleviation studies.

She said the book has a solid theoretical basis, a clear practical orientation and long-term value for international communication, making it an important contribution to building China's independent knowledge system in philosophy and social sciences. Jiang added that Zhejiang Education Publishing Group would continue to pursue both high-quality publishing and international communication, including overseas publication, multilingual adaptation and translation, and broader cross-platform communication.

Cao Li, the book's author, introduced the research project and the thinking behind its writing. She is also deputy director of the Research Centre for Rural Revitalization at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

She said Chinese poverty alleviation studies are based academically on the country's practices that led to complete victory in the fight against poverty. She said the work sought to highlight the scientific, practical and global significance of China's poverty alleviation path.

Cao said systematic research in this field should explain, at an academic level, the strengths of the CPC's leadership and of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, while clarifying the institutional and theoretical logic behind practice. She said it should also maintain a global perspective, develop concepts and expressions that could bridge Chinese and international discourse, and provide a model and theoretical reference for developing countries addressing poverty and pursuing independent development.

Huang Chengwei, a member of the Expert Committee on Rural Revitalization under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and former director of the China Rural Revitalization Development Center, said Chinese poverty alleviation studies should draw on China's national conditions and establish an independent disciplinary system that explains the causes of China's poverty alleviation achievements through institutional operation, implementation mechanisms and development orientation.

In terms of international communication, he said it is important to follow the broader framework of the Party's innovative theory for the new era, strengthen empirical comparative research, refine distinctive concepts, and further explore local experiences.

He said the key to explaining China's poverty alleviation story internationally is to set out clearly the institutional logic, governance mechanisms and development philosophy behind local practice, so that China's experience could have sustained influence through forms of knowledge that are intelligible, comparable and transferable.

Zhang Qi, dean of China Institute for Poverty Reduction Research at Beijing Normal University, said poverty alleviation is a field in which China has accumulated substantial practice and distinctive experience, and one that is central to the development of an independent knowledge system. He said that telling China's poverty reduction story well requires a clear account of the practical logic, theoretical logic and global significance of its approach, as well as deeper international communication, broader country-specific exchanges, and progress in turning China's experience into knowledge that overseas audiences could understand, draw on and apply.

He added that communication with Belt and Road partner countries should be region-specific and targeted, and that the accessibility and practical relevance of Chinese poverty alleviation studies should be improved in country-specific exchanges.

Wang Daoyong, deputy director of the Department of Sociology and Ecological Civilisation at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), said that telling the story of China's fight against poverty effectively requires making full use of the bridging role of philosophy and social sciences in connecting Chinese and foreign cultures and promoting exchanges between civilizations. He said this would help amplify China's voice, theory and thought, improve global understanding of the country, and make a positive contribution to building a community with a shared future for humanity. He added that China's anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics could have particular relevance and influence in developing countries.

Gao Xingwei, director of the Teaching and Research Office for Economic System Reform under the Department of Economics of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), said foreign audiences pay close attention to China's poverty alleviation practices and that many countries are learning from its experience in poverty reduction. He said that, building on existing foundations for overseas publishing cooperation, international communication on Chinese poverty alleviation studies is more likely to gain recognition internationally, especially in developing countries.

Lyu Wenbao, associate research fellow at the Centre for International Discourse Innovation of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, said the international community is paying close attention to China's poverty alleviation achievements, but that one-sided and prejudiced narratives continue to affect the wider discourse. She said there is therefore a need to deepen academic research and to innovate in communication methods in order to build broader international consensus and make China's poverty alleviation philosophy more accessible.

She said the international communication of China's poverty alleviation practices should align China's own narratives with the interests and concerns of international audiences, combining compelling storytelling with reasoned explanation and incorporating both Chinese and international perspectives. She added that data visualization, concrete scenarios and plain language could help present China's poverty alleviation experience as a body of public knowledge with wider international benefit.

The event was moderated by Wang Shengxiao, lecturer at the Department of Economics of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

Seminar on China's poverty alleviation and international communication held in Beijing

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/23/content_118562629.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn