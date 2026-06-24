Sempra Named to The Wall Street Journal's "Best Companies for the Future" List

Company Ranks in the Top 10% Among S&P 500 Companies for Leadership in Talent Readiness

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has been named to The Wall Street Journal's inaugural list of "Best Companies for the Future." The new ranking was published June 7, 2026 following an evaluation of S&P 500 companies based on their anticipated ability to be successful in a rapidly evolving business environment by measuring future readiness. Sempra outperformed industry peers across a series of key indicators measuring leadership, organizational adaptability and workforce readiness.

"As the pace of change accelerates across American business, we understand that Sempra's ability to grow and better serve customers is directly proportional to our ability to attract, retain and develop the right talent," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "That is why we will continue investing in our people, strengthening our capabilities and advancing our strategy to build America's leading utility growth business."

The "Best Companies for the Future" ranking evaluates the nation's largest corporations across six pillars of future-readiness: agility, artificial intelligence readiness, financial fitness, innovation, resilience and talent readiness. Scores were derived by Bendable Labs for the WSJ Leadership Institute from a composite of third-party data sources and external metrics designed to evaluate long-term organizational strength and adaptability.

A Recognized Leader in the Utility Sector for Talent and Agility

Sempra's standout performance came in the talent readiness category, where the company ranked in the top 10% of the S&P 500 and as one of the leading utilities in America for workforce readiness. This high mark reflects Sempra's continued efforts to attract, develop and retain the talent needed to support its future business needs.

In addition, Sempra ranked among the top utilities in the country for agility, scoring in the top 38% for innovation and commitment to new technologies, which reflects a company-wide effort to modernize and extend one of America's largest energy networks.

Moreover, this recognition adds to a series of honors received earlier this year that highlight Sempra's strong operational performance and high-performance culture, including:

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250

U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For

Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to build America's leading utility growth business. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving energy resilience in California and Texas, the two largest economies in the U.S. The company is recognized as a leader in responsible business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @sempra.

SOURCE Sempra