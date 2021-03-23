Senior Living Foresight's EVOLVE 2021 Summit Rallies Industry Experts to Uplift Frontline Staff and Secure More Resources for the Well-Being of Older Adult Residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6, international authority on geriatric medicine, Dr. Bill Thomas, will kick off Senior Living Foresight's 18-hour virtual summit taking place over two weeks in April to uplift frontline Life Enrichment staff, an often underbudgeted and undervalued department in senior housing.

"Life Enrichment needs more love from our industry," says Steve Moran, Foresight Publisher, "so, we offer EVOLVE 2021 to help communities reimagine their activities programs and create amazing, meaningful life experiences for older adults." Senior Living FORESIGHT is the industry's premier producer of informational and educational content and resources for achieving leadership and operational excellence.

Innovator, author, performer Dr. Thomas introduced the Greenhouse Project model in 2003 to humanize nursing homes by establishing cultures that eliminates loneliness, helplessness, and boredom. He will inspire and inform life enrichment professionals.

Additional keynote addresses will be delivered by dementia care expert Teepa Snow on April 8, and anti-ageism activist Ashton Applewhite on April 15.

The Summit offers more than 20 educational sessions and panel discussions from 11AM to 2PM PDT, Tuesdays through Thursdays during the weeks of April 5 and April 12 and its principal sponsor is the technology communications platform Connected Living.

Continuing Educational Units are available to eligible professionals who attend live, and all sessions are recorded for on-demand post-Summit viewing.

The cost to attend is $127 per person; register here. For further information, contact the Summit Producer Lola Rain at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT: Pam McDonald, 916-213-3220, [email protected]

ABOUT SENIOR LIVING FORESIGHT

Senior Living Foresight, founded in 2011 by Steve Moran, is the industry's premier thought-leadership platform assisting providers in reaching operational excellence so they can best serve older Americans, their employee teams, and local market areas. Founded in 2012 in Sacramento, California, by Steve Moran, FORESIGHT and its creative team generate weekday blogs, Foresight TV, Foresight Radio, conferences, and webinars for senior living leaders to best serve their residents, employees, and local market areas while increasing revenues, reducing turnover, and creating positive cultures.

