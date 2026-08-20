Senior Partner Thomas Villanti Named 2027 "Lawyer of the Year" in Family Law Arbitration by Best Lawyers®

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is pleased to announce that Senior Partner Thomas Villanti has been named the 2027 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Family Law Arbitration in Chicago.

The distinction is awarded to only one attorney in each practice area and metropolitan region based on the highest overall peer feedback received during Best Lawyers' confidential review process.

Villanti's passion for arbitration flowed naturally from his work in complex family law matters involving high-net-worth individuals, particularly cases involving diverse income sources, business valuation disputes, and other complex financial issues. He is known for helping clients resolve challenging matters efficiently, strategically, and discreetly.

"Thomas's recognition as Best Lawyers 'Lawyer of the Year' reflects the exceptional skill, judgment, and professionalism he brings to every matter," said Meighan Harmon, Managing Partner of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP. "His commitment to clients and leadership within the family law community has earned the respect of colleagues and peers alike."

Family law arbitration continues to grow in popularity as an alternative to traditional litigation, offering parties greater privacy, flexibility, and efficiency. For high-net-worth families, arbitration can be especially valuable in matters involving significant assets, business interests, and other financially complex issues, particularly when confidentiality is a priority.

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck congratulates Thomas Villanti on this well-deserved honor and celebrates his continued commitment to excellence in family law.

Learn More About: Thomas Villanti

About Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP:

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is the nation's most recognized family law firm, focusing exclusively on family law. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has earned a national reputation for representing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in some of the most complex family law cases involving substantial marital estates, business ownership interests, executive compensation, trusts and estates, business valuations, and parental responsibility disputes. For more information, visit www.sdflaw.com

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SOURCE Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, LLP