SENSE4FIT Launches Ambassador App

Turning Fitness & Wellness Creators Into Earners in the World's Most Innovative Fitness Ecosystem

OAK BROOK, Ill. and BUCHAREST, Romania, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SENSE4FIT Development SRL, one of the most innovative companies in the global fitness industry, has officially launched the SENSE4FIT AMBASSADOR APP (https://www.download.sense4fitsummit.com/), a powerful new platform designed to help fitness creators, coaches, and community leaders monetize their audience and grow within a rapidly expanding global ecosystem.

SENSE4FIT The Sense4FIT Ambassador App interface showing earnings dashboard, referral tracking, and commission overview alongside fitness influencers Mike O'Hearn and Alina Ceusan, who are a part of the Sense4FIT Ambassador community.

Built to redefine how value is created in the fitness industry, the SENSE4FIT AMBASSADOR App allows individuals with a fitness platform to turn engagement into real income through a seamless referral and rewards system.

"As the fitness industry continues to evolve, SENSE4FIT is leading the shift toward a model where creators are not just participants but also stakeholders in the value they help generate," said Michael Flight, CEO of Sense4Fit USA.

SENSE4FIT Ambassadors using the App, users gain access to the full SENSE4FIT ecosystem:

Unique brand codes

Earning rewards and commission from sales

Exclusive access to premium products and worldwide events

Exposure and association with a growing global brand and sponsors

Ambassadors obtain increased exposure to new audiences through SENSE4FIT's fast-growing international brand and high-value sponsorship partners.

"By becoming a SENSE4FIT AMBASSADOR, fitness industry participants and community builders turn referrals into real income. You no longer work just for likes; you work for rewards, impact, and providing real benefits to your community," he said.

The AMBASSADOR App is fully integrated into the entire SENSE4FIT ecosystem, which combines real-world fitness experiences (fitness, wellness, mindfulness, yoga, longevity and paddle live events), gamification, AI-enhanced coaching, and worldwide engagement. Join a global community alongside leading figures in the industry such as Mike O'Hearn, Dorian Yates, Alina Ceusan, Ulisses Williams Jr., and Dr. Cezar Amititeloaie. The ecosystem is tied together with 4FIT REWARDS TOKEN (https://4fit.io) so that all participants earn benefits while creating more health, wealth & wellness throughout the world.

"With this launch, SENSE4FIT continues to push the boundaries of fitness, wellness, and technology, creating a more engaging, rewarding, and community-driven future for the industry. Fitness creators, coaches, and community leaders worldwide are invited to join the movement and become part of the next generation of fitness awareness," he said.

Join the community in person at the SENSE4FIT SUMMIT, one of the world's premier fitness, health & wellness events, happening this August 29–30, 2026, at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania. Get your tickets now at https://sense4fitsummit.com/.

About SENSE4FIT

SENSE4FIT is a global fitness and wellness platform dedicated to empowering individuals through education, technology, in-person events, and community. Through its ecosystem of digital applications, live events, premium experiences, and AI-powered solutions; SENSE4FIT connects people with the tools, incentives, and inspiration needed to live longer, stronger, and healthier lives. Learn more at https://sense4fit.me.

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sense4fit.ambassadors/

Contact

Michael Flight

708-249-6552

[email protected]

SOURCE SENSE4FIT