SensiML Introduces Free Community Edition of Analytics Toolkit

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, announces that it has introduced a new, zero-cost version of its SensiML Analytics Toolkit called "Community Edition," which features a lifetime license that never expires. Now, endpoint IoT developers can download the software and quickly begin developing, prototyping and evaluating AI functionality for their applications without cost or risk.

SensiML is introducing this free Community Edition expressly for the needs of experimenters, innovators, and product R&D teams. It provides the means to build fully functional edge IoT inference models using one's own existing labeled or unlabeled datasets, newly captured sensor datasets using SensiML Data Capture Lab, or models built leveraging SensiML's growing Data Depot library of example and community datasets.

"The possibilities enabled by transforming the connected Internet of Things into intelligent IoT is bound to be game-changing for the forward-thinking companies who recognize that trend and move quickly to use AI to differentiate their IoT products," said Chris Rogers, chief executive officer of SensiML. "To support this wave of innovation, we've introduced the Community Edition of our SensiML Analytics Toolkit – made expressly for those leading the charge."

SensiML's Community Edition supports virtually anything you can do with the paid tiers of the toolkit. The difference is that models built with Community Edition have limits suited to low-volume experimentation and proof-of-concepts. Multi-user collaboration, enterprise support, and other premium features provide a seamless upgrade path for users ready to take the next step to commercializing smart edge devices built with the SensiML Community Edition.

The Community Edition version of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit is available now. For more information or to create a free account, visit https://sensiml.com/plans/community-edition/.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

