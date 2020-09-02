SensiML Joins Arm AI Partner Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced that it has joined the Arm® AI Partner Program, an initiative focused on creating and nurturing strategic alliances to enhance the Arm ecosystem, and to simplify the deployment of Machine Learning (ML) and AI on intelligent endpoint devices by providing best-in-class tools, algorithms and applications to businesses around the globe. The AI-based SensiML Analytics Toolkit, and its extensive support of Arm® Cortex®-A and Cortex-M processors from a variety of Arm licensees, complements that focus.

Through this strategic partnership, SensiML gains broader access to developers using Arm Cortex processors from Arm licensees including STMicroelectronics, Nordic, NXP, QuickLogic and Raspberry Pi (Broadcom), and is afforded the opportunity to build additional complementary relationships related to the entire system-on-chip AI-for-IoT ecosystem. SensiML's Analytics Toolkit provides developers using Arm Cortex with a complete end-to-end AI workflow, making it easy for them to implement intelligent IoT edge products. Furthermore, it utilizes the Arm Cortex Microcontroller Software Interface (CMSIS), CMSIS-DSP and CMSIS-NN software libraries to optimize power/performance for feature processing and neural networks on Cortex-M processors.

SensiML tools automate not just the process of generating the AI algorithm, but also the otherwise manual front-end effort associated with collecting and labeling training data. Its complete solution includes data collection, labeling, feature extraction, ML classification, and embedded auto code generation. By delivering a complete solution, the SensiML design flow is effective for a wide range of IoT endpoint applications, but especially for those in the industrial, consumer, healthcare, and wearable markets.

"One of our key objectives is to support popular and broadly-adopted processors such as those licensed from Arm," said Chris Rogers, CEO at SensiML. "Our AI solution is completely aligned with Arm's goal of having an ecosystem that supports the quick and easy creation of sophisticated machine learning algorithms for time-series sensors running on IoT endpoint devices by small teams with little or no previous AI/ML experience."

"With more IoT endpoint devices coming online each day, we are also seeing an increase in on-device AI taking place," said Jem Davies, VP, Fellow and GM, Machine Learning Group, Arm. "Arm remains committed to helping our partners deliver intelligent solutions to our mutual customers, and the Arm AI Partner Program is meant to leverage the extensive Arm AI ecosystem to help partners like SensiML reach the right audiences and simply deploy AI on these intelligent endpoint devices."

For more information on Arm's AI Partner Program, please visit https://www.arm.com/why-arm/partner-ecosystem/artificial-intelligence.

Availability

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit supporting Arm Cortex processors is available now. For more information, visit https://sensiml.com/products.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and the SensiML logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sensiml.com

