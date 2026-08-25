Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 9 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Second Quarter 2026 Business Summary:

(Second quarter 2026 results for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the comparable three-month period of 2025, except as otherwise noted.)

Revenue increases 8% year-over-year to $10.4 million with gross margin of 64.2% versus revenue of $9.7 million with gross margin of 66.1%

Net income of $0.4 million compared to net income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of last year, driven by diligent investments in innovative security solutions.

Cash and short-term bank deposits balance of $8.0 million, excluding restricted cash of $0.1 million, and the Company had no debt as of June 30, 2026, compared with $22.5 million cash balance as of December 31, 2025

Mr. Fabien Haubert, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our strategy and a successful return to growth and profitability, with revenue increasing by 8% over the year-ago quarter. LiDAR once again delivered a standout performance, delivering strong growth and further solidifying its role as a material driver of our overall growth trajectory. This momentum provides clear validation that Senstar's sales infrastructure is accelerating Blickfeld's growth. The combined business is generating meaningful synergies, with Blickfeld delivering a profitable EBITDA in Q2, an important milestone that demonstrates the strategic rationale behind the combination. The integration is progressing on schedule, already unlocking efficiency gains and broadening our addressable markets."

Mr. Haubert continued, "The underlying demand environment for our solutions remains robust, with particularly strong momentum in the EMEA and APAC regions supported by notable strength from utilities, data centers, and airports. While our U.S. corrections vertical continues to face temporary impacts from government shutdown related project delays, our pipeline remains healthy and we expect a solid resumption of activity throughout second half of this year. We continue to prioritize improved revenue conversion and are generating meaningful progress in advancing previously delayed projects into scalable deployments. We remain confident in our strategy and ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth as we execute on our strategic initiatives through the balance of 2026."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $10.4 million, an increase of 8% compared with $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Second quarter gross profit was $6.7 million, or 64.2% gross margin, compared with $6.4 million, or 66.1% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter. The variation in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product and customer mix and the inclusion of Blickfeld in the consolidated results.

Operating expenses were $6.4 million, an increase of 18% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $5.4 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to targeted investments in innovative security solutions, and costs associated with the Blickfeld acquisition, both of which are aimed at generating sustainable long-term growth.

Second quarter of 2026 operating income of $0.3 million compares to operating income of $1.0 million in the year-ago period. The decline is primarily attributable to the inclusion of Blickfeld on a consolidated basis.

Financial income was $61,000 for the second quarter of 2026, an improvement compared to financial loss of ($330,000) in the second quarter last year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share in the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 was $0.6 million versus $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $8.0 million, or $0.34 per share as of June 30, 2026, excluding restricted cash of $0.1 million, compared with $22.5 million, or $0.96 per share, at December 31, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call later today, August 25, 2026. The call will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13761365.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1768265&tp_key=69ce239a68

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13761365

About Senstar Technologies Corporation

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario), which we refer to collectively as forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Senstar's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Senstar's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, Senstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information: IR Contact:

Senstar Technologies Corporation Hayden IR

Alicia Kelly, Corbin Woodhull,

Chief Financial Officer Managing Director

[email protected] [email protected]

+1-602-476-1821

-- Tables follow –

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 % change

2026

2025 % change Revenue 10,447

9,654 8

18,531

18,102 2 Cost of revenue 3,740

3,274 14

6,974

6,049 15



















Gross profit 6,707

6,380 5

11,557

12,053 (4) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,390

900 55

2,437

1,800 35 Selling and marketing 2,848

2,452 16

5,359

4,717 14 General and administrative 2,125

2,055 3

4,021

3,516 14 Total operating expenses 6,364

5,407 18

11,816

10,033 18



















Operating income (loss) 343

973



(260)

2,020

Financial income (expenses), net 61

(330)



12

(61)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 404

643



(248)

1,959





















Taxes on income (tax benefits) 53

(581)



232

(284)





















Net income (loss) 351

1,224



(480)

2,243





























































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.02

$0.05



($0.02)

$0.10





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income (loss) per share 23,331,653

23,328,191



23,331,653

23,327,426









































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income (loss) per share 23,331,653

23,335,835



23,385,669

23,334,103



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS METRICS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026 %

2025 %



2026 %

2025 %





















Gross margin 64.2

66.1



62.4

66.6

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 13.3

9.3



13.1

9.9

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 27.3

25.4



28.9

26.1

General and administrative as a % of revenues 20.3

21.3



21.7

19.4

Operating margin 3.3

10.1



(1.4)

11.2

Net margin 3.4

12.7



(2.6)

12.4



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025



2026

2025

















GAAP income (loss) 351

1,224



(480)

2,243 Add: Financial expense, net -

330



-

61 Less: Financial income, net (61)

-



(12)

- Add: Taxes on income 53

-



232

- Less: Tax benefits -

(581)



-

(284) Add: Depreciation and amortization 208

166



408

326 EBITDA 551

1,139



149

2,346



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $7,875

$22,341 Short-term bank deposits 123

127 Restricted cash and deposits 124

6 Trade receivables, net 10,584

9,840 Unbilled accounts receivable 142

219 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,707

2,710 Inventories 7,481

5,591







Total current assets 30,036

40,834







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 463

671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 596

549







Total long-term assets 1,059

1,220







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2,625

1,622







INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 19,109

10,992















Total assets $52,829

$54,668









SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $1,458

$1,889 Deferred revenues and customer advances 2,992

2,884 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,529

3,993 Short-term operating lease liabilities 410

269







Total current liabilities 8,389

9,035







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,556

1,510 Deferred tax liabilities 562

580 Long-term operating lease liabilities 188

289 Other long-term liabilities 200

38







Total long-term liabilities 2,506

2,417















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Common shares - 39,748,000 shares authorized -





No par value, 23,326,653 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025

and at December 31, 2024 -

- Additional paid-in capital 38,114

38,005 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (504)

(507) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 8,750

9,664 Accumulated deficit (4,426)

(3,946)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 41,934

43,216







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $52,829

$54,668

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Corporation