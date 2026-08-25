Sentante takes physical AI to market, beginning commercial rollout in vascular surgery and interventional radiology

Following its May 2026 CE mark, Sentante is deploying first in the specialties its platform was built to serve, and where the multi-modal data that trains endovascular physical AI accumulates from the first commercial case

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentante, the medical robotics company building a haptic, device-agnostic platform for remote vascular surgery, today unveiled how it is taking its physical AI strategy to market - with commercial deployment of its CE-marked endovascular robotic platform beginning in vascular surgery and interventional radiology.

The choice of first market determines both where the platform proves itself in daily clinical use and where the data foundation for endovascular physical AI begins to build at clinical scale. The company has already detailed why drive-side force and torque sensing is the substrate endovascular physical AI requires as clinical guidelines drive imaging down, and why its 1:1 motion-mimicking interface is what makes every captured procedure a training-grade record of expert clinical skill rather than a filtered approximation of it.

Built for the working day of the interventionalist:

The platform was designed for catheter-and-guidewire intervention through compliant vascular anatomy, and that is the procedural physics of vascular surgery and interventional radiology in its broadest expression: peripheral arterial intervention, embolisation, interventional oncology.

Force and torque sensing at the catheter drive, the 1:1 motion-mimicking interface that lets existing interventionalists operate from day one without retraining, and device-agnostic actuation across the standard catheter and guidewire portfolios these specialties already use all converge on the daily practice of the vascular surgeon and the interventional radiologist. The system integrates with existing cath-lab infrastructure, so deployment fits the clinical environment as it stands.

"Vascular surgery and interventional radiology are the specialties Sentante was built to serve first," said Edvardas Satkauskas, CEO and co-founder of Sentante. "The platform earns its place on daily clinical volume, supports the interventionalists who treat these patients every day, and the data substrate that endovascular physical AI requires accumulates in real clinical use only."

The data flywheel starts with the first commercial case:

The multi-modal data the platform records, drive-side force and torque, device kinematics and time-aligned fluoroscopy captured together on every procedure, begins to accumulate at clinical scale from the first commercial case in these specialties. Because the mechanical signatures of safe versus unsafe catheter-vessel contact are continuous across vascular indications, the data the platform records here is the data that trains every subsequent capability on the AI roadmap.

The substrate also compounds. Every procedure performed on the platform contributes to a richer expert dataset; a richer dataset produces better AI; better AI produces a more capable platform; and a more capable platform sustains more procedures. The loop is embedded in the clinical workflow itself: no synthetic data, no retrospective re-labelling, no separate data-acquisition campaign. Real-world procedural data, captured under the conditions of routine clinical practice, is what builds the asset on which endovascular physical AI is trained.

"These are the specialties where my colleagues treat the highest volume of patients with catheter-based intervention," said Dr. Tomas Baltrūnas, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Sentante. "The platform supports their work with consistent, force-aware execution, and the team learns from what they teach us."

A deliberate path to expansion:

The first indication also sets the route for orderly clinical expansion into neurovascular intervention. The over-the-wire device setup, the cath-lab infrastructure and the safety logic, including the force-sensing decisions and bail-out manoeuvres learned in peripheral practice, translate directly to the neurovascular territory. Vascular surgery and interventional radiology are where the platform proves itself first, and the foundation from which it extends.

Sentante's remote stroke programme continues separately under FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, granted in September 2025.

The rollout follows a year of clinical validation, including a world-first transatlantic remote thrombectomy on perfused human cadaver models and a GLP animal study of 24 remote procedures conducted across three continents. Sentante has integrated the NVIDIA Jetson AGX platform into its latest-generation robot and was among the first to develop on NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare.

Sentante will continue its European commercial rollout, progressively introducing AI-driven assistance into endovascular procedures as the dataset matures.

About Sentante:

Sentante is a medical robotics company founded in 2017 building a haptic, device-agnostic endovascular platform that enables clinicians to perform complex vascular procedures remotely with full tactile feedback. Designed to integrate with existing cath-lab infrastructure, Sentante aims to expand access, improve clinician safety, and elevate procedural consistency across peripheral vascular, neurovascular and cardiovascular applications. Sentante is a member of the NVIDIA Inception programme. www.sentante.com

Press contact:

Harry Ashcroft | Perseid PR

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SOURCE Sentante