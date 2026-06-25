Sentien Unveils Game-Changing AI Platform, SeniorSafe - Stops Both Human and AI-Deepfake Phone Fraud and Scams

SeniorSafe™ AI fraud prevention and intervention service launches to combat $60 billion in annual phone fraud, delivering affordable protection to America's 62 million seniors by autonomously stopping 99% of scam and fraud calls.

News Summary:

Answers Industry Need for Safe, Fraud -Free Calling for America's Seniors.

SeniorSafe Users to Benefit: Worry-free Calling, Saving $ Billions Lost to Phone Fraud .

Stops 99% of Scam/ Fraud Calls Across All Telecommunications Channels

Sets New Crime-Fighting Standard for Telephone, Cable, Wireless Industries.

Opens NEW Anti-Phone- Fraud Industry, Expected to Exceed $4 Billion in U.S.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentien Corporation announced today the launch of its SeniorSafe service, the first autonomous AI system to stop phone fraud. SeniorSafe™ detects, prevents, and stops phone fraud and payment scams in real time – whether human or AI-driven deepfake – and directly addresses the telecommunications industry's need to provide 24/7 safe calling for America's seniors and other at-risk cohorts.

SeniorSafe operates across all telephony channels and risk vectors:

SeniorSafe™: the first autonomous AI system designed to stop phone fraud and payment scams in real time—including AI-generated deepfake scams. Post this Sentien Corporation - One phone call can undo a lifetime of savings. New telecom fraud-prevention technology to fight phone fraud and scam calls, called SeniorSafe. Delivers worry-free calling for America's senior population.

Smartphones – Android © & iOS ©

Traditional cellphones

Landlines & VoIP/SIP communications

Protects both inbound and outbound calling

The service is now available to consumers. Telco, cable, and wireless carrier integrations will debut in Q3.

Visit www.getseniorsafe.com to enroll yourself or a loved one, or get more information.

The launch arrives at a moment when Americans lose an estimated $60 billion yearly to phone fraud, with more than 62 million seniors at risk in the U.S. alone. With the launch of SeniorSafe, the most targeted demographic for fraud – seniors and the elderly – will have access to cutting-edge AI technology to stop and prevent engagement with scammers, who often leave victims penniless.

"Many Americans, especially seniors, mistakenly rely on spam blockers, believing they can prevent fraud calls. Tragically, they don't. These tools only block known nuisance numbers on a single vector, inbound mobile calls, which fraudsters easily bypass. For seniors, human error – believing the call is safe – is the biggest issue," said Chief AI Engineer Eric Niemeyer. "SeniorSafe is a breakthrough because it detects and stops the fraud conversion itself, eliminating human error and stopping 99% of scam and fraud calls across all telephony risk vectors."

"We believe SeniorSafe will become an invaluable tool in the fight against phone fraud, setting a new standard for safe, worry-free calling for America's aging population," said Sentien CEO Jonathan Wolinsky. "It's an affordable solution with the potential to improve the lives of millions of Americans and fundamentally disrupt the global phone fraud industry."

SeniorSafe is a patented AI system that detects when an ongoing conversation poses a risk to the senior and proactively adds both artificial and human intelligence to the call to ensure the user's safety. SeniorSafe operates in the cloud and requires no user involvement, which is essential for serving America's senior and elderly market.

About Sentien

Sentien Corporation is a Stamford, Connecticut-based AI innovation and technology company responsible for creating the first AI telephony platform that stops phone fraud. Sentien integrates advanced AI technology with legacy and modern telephony systems to prevent crime in real time.

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SOURCE Sentien Corporation