Seoul National University of Science and Technology Researchers Show Perilla Oil Improves Blood Circulation and Coagulation in Healthy Smokers

Researchers investigate the effects of perilla oil supplementation on blood flow and inflammatory biomarkers

α-linolenic acid (ALA), an essential omega-3 acid, is known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and could help support cardiovascular health. Although perilla oil, which is widely consumed in South Korea, is composed of up to 70% ALA, its positive cardiovascular effects are underexplored. In a new study, researchers evaluate the effects of perilla oil supplementation on blood coagulation and inflammatory markers through a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide and the second leading cause in South Korea, with incidence continuing to rise. This growing burden affects public health systems, economies, and quality of life, underscoring the need for effective prevention strategies.

Perilla oil supplementation can improve omega-3 levels in blood, positively modulate blood coagulation and reduce inflammation

Perilla frutescens, commonly consumed in many Asian countries, is used both as a culinary herb and in traditional medicine. Its seed-derived oil is rich in α-linolenic acid (ALA), an essential omega-3 fatty acid comprising up to 70% of its composition. ALA has been associated with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that may support cardiovascular health, although the specific benefits of perilla oil remain underexplored.

To investigate this, a research team led by Professor Ji Yeon Kim from the Department of Food Science and Biotechnology at Seoul National University of Science and Technology in South Korea conducted a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial evaluating perilla oil supplementation. "While perilla oil has long been an integral part of Korean food culture, its potential cardiovascular benefits have not been fully recognized," explains Prof. Kim. "Our research demonstrates these benefits and shows how perilla oil can support cardiovascular health and improve blood circulation." Their study was made available online on May 13, 2026, and published in Volume 17, Issue 22 of Food and Function on June 22, 2026.

The trial enrolled 65 healthy smokers (19–69 years), selected due to their elevated CVD risk. Participants without major illnesses or regular medication use were randomly assigned to receive either perilla oil capsules (three capsules twice daily) or a placebo for eight weeks.

Post-intervention analysis showed that perilla oil significantly prolonged collagen-induced ADP closure time (C-ADP CT), indicating improved platelet function, and reduced mRNA expression of inflammatory markers TNF-α and TBX21. It also increased levels of ALA, its metabolites, and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in plasma and red blood cells, with higher EPA levels correlating with longer C-ADP CT.

However, no significant effects were observed in a high-fat, high-glucose loading test, suggesting that longer supplementation may be required to detect benefits under metabolic stress.

"The results of our study show that perilla oil supplementation positively modulates blood coagulation, and reduces inflammation, even in individuals with high oxidative stress such as smokers," remarks Prof. Kim. "Perilla oil can be easily integrated into daily diets as a vegan-friendly alternative to fish oil for individuals seeking to manage vascular health."

Although more research is required, the findings suggest that perilla oil can be an accessible, everyday dietary intervention to potentially improve blood flow and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Reference

Title of original paper: Effects of perilla oil on platelet and inflammatory responses in healthy smokers: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel trial

Journal: Food and Function

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1039/d6fo01112h

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SOURCE Seoul National University of Science and Technology