SERA PROGNOSTICS COLLABORATES ON ARPA-H AWARD TO ADVANCE POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC FOR SAFER BIRTH

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information, today announced its participation in a multi-institutional research program that was awarded up to $10.4 million by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to develop a novel point-of-care diagnostic test designed to improve the safety of labor and delivery.

The award, part of ARPA-H's Making Obstetrics Care Smart (MOCS) program, supports a collaboration led by researchers at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego), alongside Sera Prognostics and Allegro MicroSystems. The program aims to develop new technologies that enable more precise, data-driven decision-making during childbirth.

The research team is working to develop a diagnostic approach that can assess the risk of low fetal oxygen levels - a condition known as fetal hypoxia - from a small maternal blood sample. The goal is to provide clinicians with timely, objective information to help guide intervention decisions and improve outcomes.

As part of the collaboration, Sera will contribute its expertise in protein biomarker discovery and validation, supporting efforts to identify and evaluate biomarker signatures that may indicate placental dysfunction, fetal stress, or hypoxia risk.

"We are proud to collaborate with UC San Diego and our partners on this important initiative supported by ARPA-H," said Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO of Sera Prognostics. "This work reflects a broader shift in maternal health from reacting to complications to proactively identifying risk and enabling earlier informed decision-making. That approach is core to Sera's mission to deliver more precise insights that help improve outcomes for mothers and babies."

The program will explore the integration of identified biomarkers into a rapid, point-of-care testing platform capable of delivering results from a small maternal blood sample. The broader objective is to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions during labor and delivery, with the potential to both improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary interventions.

Sera believes that initiatives such as ARPA-H's MOCS program reflect growing interest in innovative diagnostic approaches to address persistent challenges in maternal health. Advances in biomarker-driven diagnostics have the potential to meaningfully improve decision-making during labor.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera's mission is to provide early, pivotal pregnancy information to improve the health of mothers and newborns, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera's precision medicine PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks' gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2025 March of Dimes Report Card shows that, for the fourth consecutive year, the United States earned a D+ grade for preterm birth, marking the longest stretch of the lowest grade in Report Card history. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® Test permits physicians to identify, during the weeks 18 through 20 of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth and its complications, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.

Sera, Sera Prognostics, the Sera Prognostics logo, The Pregnancy Company, and PreTRM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sera Prognostics, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to developing a diagnostic approach that can assess the risk of fetal hypoxia; integrating identified biomarkers into a rapid, point-of-care testing platform capable of delivering results from a small maternal blood sample; growing interest in innovative diagnostic approaches to address persistent challenges in maternal health; biomarker-driven diagnostics improving decision-making during labor; and the Company's strategic directives under the caption "About Sera Prognostics, Inc." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: net losses, cash generation, and the potential need to raise more capital; revenues from the PreTRM Test representing substantially all Company revenues to date; the need for broad scientific and market acceptance of the PreTRM Test; a concentrated number of material customers; our ability to introduce new products; potential competition; our proprietary biobank; critical suppliers; estimates of total addressable market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; potential third-party payer coverage and reimbursement; new reimbursement methodologies applicable to the PreTRM Test, including new CPT codes and payment rates for those codes; changes in FDA regulation of laboratory-developed tests; the intellectual property rights protecting our tests and market position; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

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SOURCE Sera Prognostics, Inc.