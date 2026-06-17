Serengeti Asset Management Holds First Close for Big Cat Private Stock Finance Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serengeti Asset Management held a first close for its Big Cat Private Stock Finance Fund in April. The Fund's portfolio consists of structured advances to employees and shareholders of select late-stage growth companies, secured by their stock.

Through two prior vintages, Serengeti has deployed more than $650 million across 130+ companies, providing liquidity to over 700 employees and shareholders of late-stage growth companies.

"We are pleased to be launching the third vintage of our private stock finance strategy. This launch gives existing and new LPs an opportunity to invest in our portfolio of many of the largest private companies in the AI, defense and software industries using our structure, which creates the exposure in these great companies at significant discounts to current valuations while offering direct equity upside," said Jody LaNasa, Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Serengeti Asset Management.

The Big Cat Fund focuses on a defined universe of 25 late-stage growth companies expected to have a liquidity event within three years. The portfolio will be collateralized by shares of leading private companies such as Stripe, Databricks, Vast Data, Kraken, Anduril, and Shield AI, to name a few.

"As the value of these premier late-stage growth companies continue to grow, we have found increased demand from employees and shareholders as they seek liquidity and option exercise solutions for their private shares while maintaining ownership and upside ahead of potential exit events," said Ray Yousefian, Senior Managing Director at Serengeti.

About Serengeti Asset Management

Serengeti, with offices in New York City and West Palm Beach, is a ~$1.5 billion private credit manager that invests in special situations and provides financing against the stock of large private marquis technology companies, direct lending primarily to defense and sports companies, and litigation finance.

For further information please contact:

Jim Johnston

Head of Investor Relations & Marketing

[email protected]

212-672-2250

Media Contact:

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

[email protected] / [email protected]

(203) 992-1230

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any security. Big Cat Fund is offered exclusively to verified accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) under Regulation D. Prior vintages of Serengeti's private stock finance strategy were conducted as private offerings without general solicitation under different exemptions and involved distinct investor qualification requirements; prior vintage metrics are not representative of Big Cat Fund's structure, terms, or investor base. Deployment figures reflect gross historical operational statistics across prior vintages only, are presented without adjustment for losses or credit events, and are not indicative of future results or investor returns. References to discounts to current valuations reflect contractual terms on individual transactions based on conditions at the time of origination and are not guaranteed or uniform across the portfolio. Expectations regarding liquidity events are forward-looking, uncertain in timing and outcome, and subject to change without notice. All investments involve risk including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Serengeti Asset Management