Serenity Mental Health Centers Opens Alexandria Clinic, Expanding Access to Advanced Treatment for Depression, Anxiety, OCD and PTSD

Old Town–area location brings TMS therapy, ketamine infusion therapy, and integrated psychiatry to Northern Virginia residents including a fast-growing veteran community

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Mental Health Centers, a behavioral health provider specializing in evidence-based treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental disorders, today announced the opening of its newest mental health clinic at 6354 Walker Lane, Suite 450 in Alexandria. The new location is Serenity's second clinic in the Northern Virginia / D.C. metro area, expanding on the company's anchor Fairfax practice and adding a third site in Loudoun County (Leesburg) later this summer.

The Alexandria clinic offers Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, ketamine infusion therapy, integrated psychiatry, and Serenity's distinctive TMS-plus-ketamine combination protocol: a set of outpatient mental health services that few local providers deliver under one roof. The clinic will be led by Dr. Vanessa Freeman, MD, and Dr. Lan-Anh Tran, DO, board-certified psychiatrists, alongside a multidisciplinary team of TMS technicians and behavioral health staff.

The opening responds to a clearly documented community need. According to the Alexandria Health Department's 2025 State of Health Report, a year-long Community Health Assessment covering more than 200 health indicators and a citywide survey of over 2,000 residents, 47% of Alexandria residents identified mental health and substance use services as the top factor that would improve community health, ranking it the city's number-one community health concern. Virginia ranks 23rd nationally in mental health access, and Alexandria is home to more than 10,000 veterans, a population with documented and ongoing demand for behavioral health services, alongside working professionals and women navigating perinatal and postpartum mental health challenges.

Serenity brings strong measurable outcomes record to the Alexandria market. Across the company's network, patients receiving TMS therapy at Serenity have reported an 84% response rate and a 78% remission rate, with results sustained at three years or longer for the majority of those who complete treatment. Among the 1,129 adolescent and young-adult patients (ages 11–21) treated with TMS at Serenity to date, 90% showed meaningful improvement and 70% achieved full remission. These outcomes reflect Serenity's commitment to advanced, personalized mental health care and what Alexandria patients can expect to access close to home.

"Alexandria residents shouldn't have to choose between waiting months for a psychiatry appointment and traveling out of the area for advanced treatment options. Bringing TMS and ketamine infusion therapy to this community alongside integrated psychiatry means more patients can access, evidence-based care when they need it," said Tricia Pease, COO and co-founder. "We've seen what these treatments can do for patients with depression, anxiety and PTSD when traditional approaches haven't been enough. We're proud to extend that work to Alexandria."

"I'd been dealing with depression for years and got used to feeling exhausted all the time. I started treatment at Serenity after a friend pushed me to look into TMS, and it ended up helping way more than I expected. I think having a place like this in Alexandria matters because people need options besides just waiting months to see someone or trying another medication that may or may not work," said Sarah L., a patient at Serenity's Fairfax clinic.

Demand for mental health services in Northern Virginia continues to outpace supply, with new-patient psychiatry waits often stretching weeks or months. Serenity's Alexandria clinic adds an additional outpatient option built around an integrated model: psychiatry, TMS therapy, ketamine infusion therapy and the company's TMS-plus-ketamine combination protocol delivered at a single location, a combination that few providers in the region offer under one roof.

About Serenity Mental Health Centers

Serenity Mental Health Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health services, dedicated to transforming the lives of patients through compassionate, innovative, and evidence-based care. With 35 locations across the country, Serenity offers a wide range of treatments tailored to address various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, OCD, and PTSD. Our highly skilled team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and mental health specialists combine innovative therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine infusion with personalized care to help patients achieve lasting wellness. Serenity is committed to expanding access to quality mental health care and fostering hope and recovery for individuals and families in the communities we serve. For more information, go to serenitymentalhealthcenters.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Shankman

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SOURCE Serenity Healthcare