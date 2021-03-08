Serfass Construction and LANTA Announce New Paratransit Operations Facility

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) and Serfass Construction & Development are pleased to announce that development of a build-to-suit Paratransit Operations Facility for LANTA will break ground this spring. The new facility will be located at 1501 South 12th Street Allentown, PA.

The new 67,000 square foot facility will feature administrative offices, dispatch, maintenance bay, a wash bay, and vehicle staging. All of LANTA's paratransit operations will be run at the new location. The site was chosen for its easy access to major roadways and its proximity to LANTA's existing headquarters. The new location will allow LANTA to efficiently and conveniently serve the public in Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Serfass and its affiliated companies will design, build, and own the facility. Move-in is scheduled for early 2022.

About Paratransit Operations

LANTA's LANtaVan division operates a fully coordinated door-to-door paratransit system covering Lehigh and Northampton Counties. LANtaVan provides mobility services to seniors, persons with disabilities, and other populations through various human service transportation funding programs. The LANtaVan system uses a fleet of 85 paratransit vans to operate this service on a daily basis, and prior to the COVID 19 outbreak, would typically provide over 400,000 passenger trips annually.

Quote from LANTA: "We are looking forward to moving into this new home for our LANtaVan division and our partnership with Serfass. This modern, state of the art facility will provide various operational benefits for the region's paratransit system." - Owen O'Neil, Executive Director at Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority

Quote from Serfass: "We are excited about the long-term partnership with LANTA. LANTA provides one of the most important essential services to the community, and we are thrilled to play a small role in their mission." - Matthias Fenstermacher, Vice President, Serfass Construction

About Serfass Construction & Development

Developer & Construction Manager

Serfass Construction was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass and remains a family-owned business.

Since its inception, Serfass has evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the largest commercial construction and development firms in the Mid-Atlantic. With an impressive 81% return client rate, Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects. Serfass Development has over 750,000 square foot in real estate in place or currently in development in the office, industrial, and multi-family sectors.

About LANTA

The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) is a municipal authority established in 1972 by Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Its LANtaBus, LANtaVan, and LANtaFlex divisions provide use a fleet of 84 buses and 85 paratransit vans to provide over four million passenger trips annually.

Press Contact: LANTA, Serfass Companies, Matthias Fenstermacher, 610-769-1100, [email protected]

