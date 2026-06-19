SES EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds SES AI Corporation (SES) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on June 26, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI's growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about SES AI's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 4, 2026, SES reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, SES disclosed that logistics constraints delayed shipments at the end of the year, pushing approximately $1.5 million of expected revenue into the first quarter of 2026. The disclosure followed SES's presentation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026, where the Company discussed its business outlook and growth initiatives but did not disclose that shipment delays were affecting revenue timing.

On this news, SES's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08 per share on March 5, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SES AI's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the SES AI Corporation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SES or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the SES AI Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the SES AI Corporation securities fraud lawsuit about?

The SES AI Corporation securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by overstating business prospects through deals with companies that had limited or no operations, creating an artificial appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe, and concealing material logistics constraints in Q4 2025 that were delaying shipments and would materially affect revenues and 2026 growth guidance. As the truth emerged on March 4, 2026 — when SES disclosed that logistics constraints had pushed approximately $1.5 million of expected Q4 2025 revenue into Q1 2026, following a January 2026 investor conference at which no such delays were disclosed — SES's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the SES AI Corporation class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired SES AI Corporation (SES) securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the SES AI securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former SES AI employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the SES AI Corporation lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the SES AI Corporation class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any SES AI investor who purchased SES securities during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is June 26, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased SES AI Corporation stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased SES AI Corporation (SES) securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the SES AI Corporation securities class action is June 26, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/SES for more information.

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